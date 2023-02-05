Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for his great play on the court, as well as his endeavors off it. In this specific post, however, we’re looking at LeBron James’ wife — who is Savannah Brinson — and how it all came to be for this power couple.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era
The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks just days after the point guard made his desire to be traded known has everyone buzzing. Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has his own take on the Kyrie saga with the Nets that cemented the failure of the Big Three experiment […] The post Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets need to answer a bunch of questions after they traded Kyrie Irving. What will they be doing with their other star players? It’s widely believed that Kevin Durant is likely to ask for a trade after Irving’s departure. If they do decide to sell the farm, will they be able to get […] The post RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
Last minute trade Bucks must make before 2023 deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has finally arrived and the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the contenders that should certainly look to upgrade their roster. As it stands, the Bucks are 37-17 and in second place in the Eastern Conference Standings and only one game back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in […] The post Last minute trade Bucks must make before 2023 deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s trade from Lakers to Jazz facing 1 major D’Angelo Russell roadblock
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in discussions with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-team deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Salt Lake City while D’Angelo Russell reunites with LA. However, according to Woj, the Timberwolves aren’t totally set on this blockbuster yet. Minny is still in conversations with other teams […] The post RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s trade from Lakers to Jazz facing 1 major D’Angelo Russell roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the […] The post Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ rumored O.G. Anunoby trade offer draws pushback
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away, and with Kyrie Irving now off the trade block, it looks like the next biggest trade candidate could be OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are struggling through the 2022-23 season, and that could lead them to blow things up at the trade deadline, making Anunoby a very popular trade target.
RUMOR: Celtics packaging Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard as they explore trades ahead of the 2023 deadline
The Boston Celtics are still scouring the trade market for a center. In their search they’ve exploring the combined trade value of forward Danilo Gallinari and point guard Payton Pritchard, according to Yahoo Sports’ NBA insider Jake Fischer. Gallinari has yet to play in 2022-23 after tearing his...
Kareem calls out Magic Johnson for ‘very wrong’ LeBron James assumption
While there were thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance in Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to witness LeBron James break the NBA scoring record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stood alone in the crowd as someone with a complex perspective on the accomplishment. For spectators, it was a moment to commemorate LeBron...
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in danger of missing second straight game with hip injury
DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls‘ 15-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The general assumption was that the 33-year-old was merely held out for rest purposes given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. However, his injury status for Thursday’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets seems to point to the notion that his hip injury could be more serious than initially perceived.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season
The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0