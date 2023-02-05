ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Related
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Perfect Pairing at Valley Cheese & Wine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The perfect pairing can elevate any experience and Valley Cheese and Wine is making it simple for you this Valentine's Day. Joining us now is the wonder woman of cheese, and owner of Valley Cheese and Wine, Diana Brier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Education Association to hold rally at Grant Sawyer building

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) will hold a rally and press conference on Monday. Educators want to see increased investment in the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, increasing educator pay, addressing the vacancy crisis, and school safety. This is a chance for CCEA leaders to discuss...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
NEVADA STATE

Community Policy