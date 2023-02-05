Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
5th annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser to feature fun walk and community carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs, will hold its 5th annual Walk4Friendship Las Vegas community fundraiser. The event will be on Sunday, March 26, at the Las Vegas Sports Park located at 1400 N. Rampart Blvd. to raise...
2news.com
Red Cross offers Valentine’s gift package that could literally save lives, and it’s free
This year, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging residents to consider ordering a valuable Valentine’s Day gift package that could save a loved one’s life: a free smoke alarm plus free installation. Through its Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross is working to reduce home...
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
news3lv.com
Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: Local psychologist shares his healing journey
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In honor of Black History Month, a Las Vegas psychologist shared his story of overcoming the odds and breaking barriers. He says he sees the future of mental health as more inclusive than it's ever been. Dr. Sheldon Jacobs has spoken to us before on...
news3lv.com
Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
news3lv.com
How to recognize signs of alcohol and substance abuse in loved ones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've seen a rise in DUIs here in the Las Vegas valley lately. So how can we recognize alcohol or substance abuse in the people we love?. Albert Ofori with Desert Winds Recovery Center joined us to share some tips.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation to host Valentine's Day-themed adoption event for large dogs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than by adopting a big lovebug. The Animal Foundation will host its 'Bring Home Big Love' adoption event on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Lido de...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
news3lv.com
The Perfect Pairing at Valley Cheese & Wine
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The perfect pairing can elevate any experience and Valley Cheese and Wine is making it simple for you this Valentine's Day. Joining us now is the wonder woman of cheese, and owner of Valley Cheese and Wine, Diana Brier.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
Tickets now on sale for admission to Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tickets are now on sale for general admission and tour guides at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. The museum will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, according to its website. General admission tickets start at $30. A spokesperson said tours will...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas youth ice skating team devastated after thieves steal equipment trailer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A west valley youth ice skating team is devastated after thieves stole their equipment trailer this week at the Las Vegas Ice Center. Coaches with Las Vegas Ice Theatre explained how thieves stole the trailer during evening practice Monday. The trailer and the equipment and...
news3lv.com
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
news3lv.com
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Former Clark County museums administrator says new airport would be long-term process
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has moved around airports several times over the past few decades due to the population growth we've seen in our valley. Mark Hall-Patton, the former Clark County museums administrator, said building a new airport would be a long-term process. "Fitting a new airport...
news3lv.com
Clark County Education Association to hold rally at Grant Sawyer building
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) will hold a rally and press conference on Monday. Educators want to see increased investment in the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, increasing educator pay, addressing the vacancy crisis, and school safety. This is a chance for CCEA leaders to discuss...
Fox5 KVVU
Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
news3lv.com
Durango casino expected to open in late 2023, unveils food hall culinary lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino & Resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its...
