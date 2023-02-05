Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Nobody Hurt In Random Shooting
Evansville 9-1-1 received several calls about shots being heard in the area of Culver and Jackson Monday night. EPD believes it was a random shooting from a moving vehicle. There were no reports of damage to homes or cars. Only shell casings were found. Police cleared the neighborhood around 9:30.
14news.com
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
wevv.com
DNA testing used to link Evansville man to 2022 robbery, police say
An Evansville man is being charged with a robbery that happened back in September of 2022 thanks to DNA testing, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says that back on Sept. 1, 2022, a man wearing a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a ball cap robbed a Circle K on South Green River Road, threatening to shoot the clerk and demanding money.
14news.com
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Says It Was An Accident
The Evansville man charged in the death of his sister says it was an accident. 60 year old Daniel Smith will have the chance to tell that to a judge when he makes his first appearance in court today. Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62 year old...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
vincennespbs.org
Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton
A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
14news.com
Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped. The coroner says […]
Daviess County crash leaves two injured; one in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville according to scanner traffic. Officials say the fire started on a mattress and was contained to the first floor and say no one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire […]
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
14news.com
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
More details released about Evansville apartment fire
(WEHT) - Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson has released new details following an apartment fire in the 4900 block of Tippecanoe Drive on Monday.
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
Owensville funeral home demolished quickly after fire
Officials in Owensville are still trying to determine the cause of the Holder Funeral Home fire that occurred early Sunday morning.
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
