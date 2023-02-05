ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Nobody Hurt In Random Shooting

Evansville 9-1-1 received several calls about shots being heard in the area of Culver and Jackson Monday night. EPD believes it was a random shooting from a moving vehicle. There were no reports of damage to homes or cars. Only shell casings were found. Police cleared the neighborhood around 9:30.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

DNA testing used to link Evansville man to 2022 robbery, police say

An Evansville man is being charged with a robbery that happened back in September of 2022 thanks to DNA testing, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says that back on Sept. 1, 2022, a man wearing a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a ball cap robbed a Circle K on South Green River Road, threatening to shoot the clerk and demanding money.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Says It Was An Accident

The Evansville man charged in the death of his sister says it was an accident. 60 year old Daniel Smith will have the chance to tell that to a judge when he makes his first appearance in court today. Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton

A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped.  The coroner says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to apartment fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville according to scanner traffic. Officials say the fire started on a mattress and was contained to the first floor and say no one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family still searching for missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
LOUISVILLE, KY

