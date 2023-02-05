No. 9 UCLA cruises past Washington State

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points and collected a career-high 15 rebounds to lead No. 9 UCLA to an easy 76-52 victory over Washington State in Pac-12 play on Saturday at Los Angeles.

Jaylen Clark added 12 points and Amari Bailey had 10 as the Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) stretched the nation’s longest homecourt winning streak to 21. UCLA is 13-0 this season at Pauley Pavilion.

TJ Bamba scored 19 points and Justin Powell added 17 for Washington State (10-15, 5-9). Big man Mouhamed Gueye had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting as the Cougars lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Washington State dropped to 3-62 all-time against the Bruins in Los Angeles.

Tyger Campbell had nine assists and Adem Bona contributed nine points and three blocked shots for UCLA.

Washington State’s DJ Rodman (illness) missed his second straight game.

UCLA shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 9 of 22 from 3-point range.

The Cougars hit just 30.9 percent of their shots and were 9 of 27 from behind the arc. Powell had five treys for Washington State.

UCLA led by nine at halftime and pushed its lead up to 42-28 on Jaquez’s 3-pointer with 17:39 remaining.

Three-plus minutes later, Bamba made two free throws to move the Cougars within 46-38 with 14:01 left in the contest.

The Bruins stretched their lead back to 12 when Jaquez scored two layups in a 22-second span to start a 13-0 burst. Clark had two baskets during the run and Jaquez capped it with a jumper to make it 59-38 with 9:06 left.

David Singleton and Clark made 3-pointers during an 8-0 run in which UCLA stretched the lead to 69-45 with 4:58 remaining. The Bruins led by as many as 25 while finishing off their 10th win in the past 12 meetings with Washington State.

Jaquez had 12 first-half points as UCLA held a 35-26 lead at the break.

The Cougars led 15-13 after Bamba’s basket with 12:57 left in the half before the Bruins rattled off 17 of the next 22 points. Singleton capped the burst with a trey to give UCLA a 30-20 lead with 4:45 remaining.

Gueye, who scored a career-high 31 points against Southern California on Thursday, had two first-half points on 1-of-6 shooting and never got into the flow.

–Field Level Media

