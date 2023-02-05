Read full article on original website
OFC TOURNAMENT: Bears punch out Royals, punch ticket to finals
GREENVILLE — It ultimately came down to one team making its shots and the other not being so lucky. The top-seeded and state-ranked Greenville Bears found themselves in a battle with No. 4 seed Twin Rivers Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference tournament semifinal before they flexed their muscles and high IQ shooting prowess.
Kennett secures narrow senior night win over Senath-Hornersville
Kennett (8-12) started their senior night game against Senath-Hornersville (14-8) on the right track and managed to hold off attempts of a Lion comeback to secure a 56-53 victory Tuesday night. Bottom line, Kennett forced Senath-Hornersville into “playing Kennett Indian basketball,” which sped up the game and prevented the Lions...
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 7: Volz’s 26 helps Oak Ridge boys to knock off Meadow Heights
Oak Ridge (19-4) received 26 points from Camren Volz to stymie the Meadow Heights (11-10) offense and hold on for a 69-67 victory in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. Volz’s 26 led the Bluejays while receiving further scoring from Konnor Hobeck (14), Ty Wilson (10), Tyler Bishop (8), Ahren Fodge...
Early run powers Neelyville upset of East Carter
GREENVILLE — The third-seeded Neelyville Lady Tigers dominated early and staved off a big rally to upset No. 2 East Carter 57-43 Monday in the semifinals of the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament. The crowd was electric for this matchup as both teams came in with a strong winning record...
Young Bell City growing, finding some success, as a hoop program
BELL CITY – If you attended the Bell City High School varsity boy’s basketball game against Dexter on Tuesday at Bell City, and focused on the Bearcats winning 83-27, you really missed the bigger picture regarding the Cubs. Bell City dropped to 4-16 with the loss, but the...
Donettes make quick work of Naylor, punch ticket to OFC final
GREENVILLE — Two teams were ready to shake off the rust in the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament after a week off the court due to the inclement weather. But in the end, the top-seeded Doniphan Donettes coasted to an easy win over the No. 5 seed Naylor Lady Eagles 64-26 Monday night.
Dexter wrestles to mixed results in Cape quad
CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Dexter wrestling team went 1-2 in the Cape Central quad meet on Tuesday with a win over Notre Dame and losses against Cape Central and Kennett. Despite the results, head coach Cody Boyer was pleased with how the Bearcats competed overall. “We competed a lot...
Jackson uses defense to down Poplar Bluff
The Jackson Indians bounced back from a loss on Monday with a commanding 61-45 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday at Jackson High School. Indians coach Adam Stoneking said the team was ready to put Monday’s loss to South Iron behind them. “Anytime we have a loss...
Oran pulls away from Woodland down the stretch
ORAN, Mo. — The Oran girls’ basketball team won 52-32 over Woodland on Monday, Feb. 6. Haley Webb had a game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Eagles (11-7), while Caroline Rhodes scored 15 for the Cardinals (6-14). “We expected to come out a little shaky after the...
Charleston hoops primed for another state title run
The defending Class 3 state champions appear primed to win a second consecutive title. The Charleston Blue Jays are on an 11-game winning streak after blowing out the Jackson Indians 64-41 on Monday in Jackson. In fact, the last time the Blue Jays lost, it was against the Indians in...
Red-hot (and young) Sikeston shuts down Dexter in SEMO rout
SIKESTON – Dexter had four players produce offensively in its SEMO Conference boy’s basketball game on Monday at the Sikeston Field House. The host Bulldogs had nine players register in the scorebook, with five of those being non-seniors. So much for experience. The much, much younger Bulldogs throttled...
East Prairie wins Scott-Mississippi Tournament for the first time since 2005
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — East Prairie basketball ended its conference championship drought with a thrilling 63-49 win over top-seeded Oak Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 4. The second-seeded Eagles (17-5) executed a phenomenal gameplan and used shutdown defense, earning retribution against the Bluejays (18-4) for an earlier-season loss. “You could...
Scott City defender to walk-on for SEMO FB
After a successful high school football career at Scott City over the past four seasons, Ram senior defensive back Trent Lathum will challenge himself at the next level. Lathum has accepted the opportunity to walk-on at Southeast Missouri State for the 2023 season. The Scott City athlete was named the...
SEMO Conference Swimming
A Saxony Lutheran swimmer competes in the SEMO Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. (Clay Herrell ~ cherrell@semoball.)
Sikeston’s Karris Allen scores career-high in win over USTA
Former Sikeston standout and Western Kentucky University freshman Karris Allen had the best game of her young collegiate career in Lady Topper’s 73-67 win at the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, Feb 2. Allen made 3-of-4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 10...
Hansbrough's success honored by community of friends, family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For one day, the good old days were new again for one of the most memorable eras in Poplar Bluff High School athletics. PBHS basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough was inducted Sunday into the Missouri Sports Fall of Fame, an event that was attended by Hansbrough’s former teammates, coaches, school administrators — and even former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, who coached Hansbrough at the collegiate level.
Watch Missouri’s Rocky Creek Herd of Wild Horses Running Free
There was a time when Missouri was truly wild. The wild horses of Shannon County are one of the last vestiges of that. There's new video showing the Rocky Creek herd from that region who still run free to this day. Tim Layton is the most reliable person I know...
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Ste. Genevieve woman dies in Pemiscot County traffic crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman died in a traffic crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Glinda K. Quick was the driver of a southbound vehicle which struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig driven by 48-year-old Elmer L. Gremminer of Fenton.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
