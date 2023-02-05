SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For one day, the good old days were new again for one of the most memorable eras in Poplar Bluff High School athletics. PBHS basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough was inducted Sunday into the Missouri Sports Fall of Fame, an event that was attended by Hansbrough’s former teammates, coaches, school administrators — and even former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, who coached Hansbrough at the collegiate level.

