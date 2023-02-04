Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Related
WPBF News 25
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
FOX Carolina
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday. The decision was the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week. George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3. Liles was taken to the Medical University of South […]
live5news.com
Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
WMBF
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
abcnews4.com
Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
Railroad crossing closure to impact North Charleston traffic Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The closure of a railroad crossing is expected to impact traffic in North Charleston on Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department. South Rhett Avenue between Bexley Street and Tice Lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. Police said no traffic will be allowed across the […]
live5news.com
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
U.S. News names Lowcountry resort the 4th best hotel in the U.S.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A luxury five-star Lowcountry resort has been crowned as one of the best hotels in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island grabbed the No. 4 spot on the “Best Hotels in the USA” list and the No. 3 spot on the “Best Resorts in […]
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
wtoc.com
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
WCBD Count on 2
1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
Comments / 1