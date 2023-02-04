ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WPBF News 25

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday. The decision was the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week. George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3. Liles was taken to the Medical University of South […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

