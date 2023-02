After a brief hiatus, a former Florida standout is set to be honored. Chris Richard, who helped lead the Florida men's basketball program to consecutive national championships, will be honored as the Florida Gators' SEC Men's Basketball Legend at the 2023 SEC Tournament in Nashville, the program announced Wednesday. Richard was originally to be honored as part of the 2020 SEC Legends class before that season’s SEC Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022-23 season marks the resumption of the SEC Legends program after the temporary halt.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO