Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department makes icy Genesee River rescue
An elderly man fell through ice, Officer Jared Mattison saves another life. At about 2:30pm, Allegany Fire Wire posted on Facebook: “Wellsville fire & ambulance, Island park by bridge, subject stuck in water.”. Shortly after that announcement the page dedicated to Allegany County first responders, publised that, “Pd has...
wesb.com
McKean, Cameron, Potter County EMS Awarded over $425k in Grants
Rep. Martin Causer announced Saturday that Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants. The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
abc23.com
Elk County Hose Explosion
Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Kawolski tells us there were no injuries or deaths....
Olean Will Be Site of Active Shooter Drill Thursday
OLEAN, NY — Law enforcement agencies will conduct an active shooter drill on the 900 Block of North Union Street on Thursday. Residents will see a high first responder presence with men and women in tactical/military style uniforms and equipment, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Police Chief Ron Richardson and Fire Chief Tim Richardson. Beginning on Tuesday, the public will notice an increase in first responder vehicles in North Olean as part of a three-day Active Threat Integrated Response Course involving several area agencies from across New York State. This training is grant-funded through Louisiana State University and will have instructors from across the country. During Thursday’s active shooter drill, the following streets will be limited to local traffic only: 100 Block of Gardiner Avenue, the 900 Block of Maple Street and the 100 Block of West Forest Street. All others should avoid this area if possible. Cordoned-off security check points will be near the site. The fire and police chief noted that they “apologize for the inconvenience" and added, "this training is critical to aiding our first responders in being better trained to handle these unfortunate incidents.”
wnynewsnow.com
Code Blue Warming Center Provides A Vital Need In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the past two months, a City of Jamestown church has been catering to a vital need, operating a Code Blue warming center for those who need it. The Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church on 7th Street is one of two emergency homeless...
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
Man charged with threatening water authority workers with crossbow in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening water authority workers with a crossbow. State police were sent to a church parking lot in Penn Township on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to speak with two local water authority workers. When talking with troopers, the workers said […]
wellsvillesun.com
Whitesville woman unhurt when plow truck strikes her mail vehicle in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police say on February 4th at 3 p.m. Troopers investigated a collision involving a large snow plow truck and a mail delivery vehicle on Carr Hill Road in Hector Township. According to the police crash report, Investigator Benjamin Sterling said that the Hector Township plow truck was operated by 67-year-old James W. McPherson of Sabinsville. He told police he was plowing when he stopped and began accelerating and backing up to better clear a snow drift. He said he checked his mirror and saw nothing until the collision.
wellsvillesun.com
30 Annual CCE Rural Landowner Workshop
Learn more about the land you own and love with Cornell Cooperative Extension. On Saturday, March 4, 2023 Cornell Cooperative Extension will be sponsoring the 30th Annual Rural Landowner Workshop. The program will begin at 9:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM. Following the opening session there will be three concurrent sessions with multiple classes per session to choose from.
More than a dozen dead animals found by PSP in search of Warren County home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 14 deceased animals were found during a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) search of a property in Warren County. PSP first responded to a residence on Tidioute Enterprise Road in Southwest Township on Feb. 6 for a welfare check. According to a PSP report, the residence was in “deplorable conditions” and […]
No bomb found after threat to Clearfield County McDonald’s, troopers say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Clearfield County after state police said there was a bomb threat at a local fast-food restaurant. Troopers said they responded after a little after 8 a.m. to the McDonald’s at the Peebles Plaza in Decatur Township Tuesday morning after someone called in a threat. No explosives […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
wnynewsnow.com
This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
wellsvillesun.com
Stephen A. Congelli, 72, Wellsville
Stephen A. Congelli, 72, passed away on Saturday (February 4, 2023) at Bath VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Congelli was born on July 15, 1950 in Wellsville to Felix R. and Lasca O. (Baker) Congelli. He was a 1968 graduate of Andover Central School. He served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1976 and again from 1978 to 1980.
Arrest made in dog shooting
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man has been charged after police say he tied his dog to a tree and shot it multiple times. James Standbridge, 34, was arrested after passersby discovered the dog, which was injured but alive, alongside the road. Here's what police say happened: On Jan. 31, the shelter anager...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County student musicians shine at solo festival at Fillmore Central School
The Allegany County Schools Music Association (ACSMA) is PROUD to share that students from across the county participated in the 2023 ACSMA Solo Festival this past weekend, Feb 3 & 4, at Fillmore Central School. This is the first of three NYSSMA sanctioned Solo Festivals that our students may participate in this spring. Each student prepares scales, a solo, and also sight reads during their adjudication process, for a NYSSMA certified judge. These ratings are then used in the Fall of 2023 to apply for NYSSMA Zone 15 Area All-State Festivals, as well as NYSSMA Conference All-State – which is the highest level of achievement for a New York State public school student.
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Belfast property on White Creek is unique and affordable
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is on 4.7 acres with White Creek running through the property. The home has a newer roof and on-demand hot water. The property also includes a 28 x 36 barn with hand-hewn beams, and a storage shed. A charming wooden fence surrounds this country lot with access to the year-round flowing creek. This would also be a perfect camp property.
SPCA Serving Allegany County caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs
The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced it is caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs and is looking for anyone interested in adopting or donating towards expenses for their care.
wesb.com
Homeless Man Accused of Setting Dumpster Fire in Olean
A Homeless man has been accused of starting a dumpster fire in Olean. 53-year-old Kirt D. Nice was charged with fifth-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in a dumpster behind the former Pizza Hut restaurant on North Union Street. Nice was also charged with criminal trespass and harassment in...
Comments / 0