ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Pastors describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car and body

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a murdered Grandview, Missouri, man say they are no closer to answers than they were three weeks ago when they led police to him. The pastors of Glory Bible Fellowship International Church were at the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth” the last time they spoke with their son, Adam Blackstock Jr., 24, back home in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, MO
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Three More Indicted In Fentanyl Conspiracy

Three more individuals have been indicted in federal court in relation to a fentanyl distribution conspiracy around northwest Missouri, bringing the total number of people charged to 10. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City today announced 22-year-old St. Joseph resident Kaden Bernard, 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses

In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy