Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Related
Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque
Before the lunchtime rush could even form a door outside Joe's KC, the Kansas City barbecue mainstay was already filling more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona.
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments
Former tenants at Corbin Greens Apartments in Overland Park were hit with thousands of dollars in charges for alleged countertop damages.
Kansas City breaks daily record temperature set in 1904
KCI reached a temperature of 71 degrees Monday. The previous daily record for Feb. 6 was 70 degrees set in 1904, back when Theodore Roosevelt was president.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KSN.com
Pastors describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car and body
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a murdered Grandview, Missouri, man say they are no closer to answers than they were three weeks ago when they led police to him. The pastors of Glory Bible Fellowship International Church were at the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth” the last time they spoke with their son, Adam Blackstock Jr., 24, back home in Grandview.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I found a great apartment — but the landlord charges fees for a pet fish
An astonished TikToker recently discovered caring for a pet fish could tank her monthly budget. In a viral TikTok that has netted over 60,000 views, the Missouri woman, who goes by @nicr__ online, seemed at a loss for words over the fees a Kansas City landlord is charging for a little swimmer.
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three More Indicted In Fentanyl Conspiracy
Three more individuals have been indicted in federal court in relation to a fentanyl distribution conspiracy around northwest Missouri, bringing the total number of people charged to 10. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City today announced 22-year-old St. Joseph resident Kaden Bernard, 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico...
Military.com
Veteran-Owned KC Cattle Company Wants to Elevate Your Super Bowl Party
Chips and snacks are must-haves for a Super Bowl party, but if you really want to impress your guests or your hosts, you want to bring something they can sink their teeth into. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, you have to admit: Kansas City meats are something to celebrate.
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Kansas City police attempting to locate 13-year-old boy not seen since Thursday
Police said Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 in the area of NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.
missouribusinessalert.com
Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses
In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not...
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man receives 10 years in prison for kidnapping conspiracy that led to murder of victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murder of a victim. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
fox4kc.com
New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KCTV 5
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City. Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train...
Comments / 0