Indiana State

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 3A=

32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=

Evansville Memorial 62, Evansville Bosse 27

Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 54

Sectional Championship=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Lake Central 58, Hammond Central 21

2. Lowell=

Valparaiso 47, Portage 33

3. Plymouth=

S. Bend Washington 65, Plymouth 30

4. Concord=

Northridge 56, Elkhart 53

5. DeKalb=

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

6. Huntington North=

Homestead 59, Huntington North 44

7. Lafayette Jeff=

Lafayette Harrison 46, Logansport 29

8. Noblesville=

Fishers 58, Hamilton Southeastern 43

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, New Palestine 36

10. Lawrence Central=

Lawrence North 70, Warren Central 57

11. Southport=

Indpls Ben Davis 44, Franklin Central 32

12. Terre Haute South=

Brownsburg 55, Avon 47

13. Bloomington South=

Center Grove 42, Mooresville 25

14. Shelbyville=

Franklin 48, Shelbyville 29

15. Bedford N. Lawrence=

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Silver Creek 25

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Highland 43, Hanover Central 34

18. Bremen=

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 38

19. Mishawaka Marian=

Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 31

20. Fairfield=

Fairfield 71, Lakeland 31

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

Garrett 50, Woodlan 49

22. Benton Central=

Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 32

23. Norwell=

Norwell 55, Northwestern 54

24. Hamilton Heights=

Hamilton Hts. 41, Yorktown 40

25. Lebanon=

Cascade 54, Danville 39

26. Owen Valley=

Indian Creek 61, Northview 39

27. Indpls Brebeuf=

Indpls Chatard 61, Heritage Christian 57, 2OT

28. Speedway=

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 72, Indpls Ritter 40

29. Rushville=

Rushville 57, Lawrenceburg 48

30. Corydon=

Corydon 63, Scottsburg 54

31. Princeton=

Princeton 50, Southridge 45

Class 2A=

33. Andrean=

Andrean 77, N. Newton 21

34. N. Judson=

S. Central (Union Mills) 52, LaVille 40

35. Central Noble=

Central Noble 44, Westview 28

36. Cass=

N. Miami 46, Pioneer 44

37. Bluffton=

Ft. Wayne Luers 68, Adams Central 33

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Lafayette Catholic 52, Carroll (Flora) 44

39. Blackford=

Eastbrook 36, Tipton 30

40. Wapahani=

Lapel 52, Winchester 47

41. Hagerstown=

Union Co. 39, Shenandoah 24

42. Triton Central=

Eastern Hancock 68, Indpls Scecina 32

43. University=

University 68, Indpls Park Tudor 25

44. Greencastle=

Greencastle 54, Parke Heritage 32

45. Switzerland Co.=

S. Ripley 42, Hauser 31

46. Austin=

Brownstown 42, Austin 32

47. Eastern (Greene)=

N. Knox 29, Paoli 24

48. Forest Park=

Forest Park 47, S. Spencer 23

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Washington Twp. 51, Kouts 49

50. Culver=

Argos 53, Triton 49, OT

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

Lakewood Park 56, Bethany Christian 37

52. Tri-County=

Tri-County 42, N. White 31

53. Southern Wells=

Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39

54. Attica=

Rossville 42, Faith Christian 40

55. Tri-Central=

Tri-Central 55, Cowan 20

56. Randolph Southern=

Tri 42, Blue River 20

57. Bloomfield=

Bloomfield 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 46

58. Bethesda Christian=

Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20

59. Eminence=

Eminence 48, Greenwood Christian 39

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

Jac-Cen-Del 43, S. Decatur 34

61. Borden=

Lanesville 58, Borden 27

62. Rising Sun=

Trinity Lutheran 65, Rising Sun 46

63. Springs Valley=

Springs Valley 41, Barr-Reeve 40

64. Tecumseh=

Wood Memorial 44, Tecumseh 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

