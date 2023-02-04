ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Al Stavitsky to Step Down

The Dean of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism, Al Stavitsky, has announced that he will step down from the position to return to a faculty role as a professor at the end of this academic year. The Reynolds School’s longest-serving dean, Stavitsky has served in the...
Elementary Teacher Jason Murray Wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award in Sparks, NV

SPARKS, NEVADA — An all-school celebration at Florence Drake Elementary turns into the surprise of a lifetime for teacher Jason Murray! Watch as Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, surprises the teacher with a Nevada Milken Award and $25,000, with the help of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert. It's a day Drake Elementary will remember forever!
Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
Tahoe Expedition Academy Launches a Teacher's Workshop This Summer

Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) has been designing and delivering a unique version of experiential learning, called Constructive Adversity, since 2011. In doing so, they are changing how, where, and why students learn by embracing authentic challenges and failure as the best teachable moments. But the vision for the school, just...
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno

The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
Robert Cuillard Named CEO of Reno Experience District

Reno Experience District (RED), a 50-acre, multi-use development by Lyon Living, names Robert Cuillard as Chief Executive Officer. Cuillard will oversee development, culture and future expansion for the “city within a city,” located on the corner of Plumb Ln. and S. Virginia St. “Reno is ready for RED,”...
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
AmeriGas releases update on propane delivery challenges in northern Nevada

Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas. AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:. The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days...
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
LP Insurance Services Announces New Members/Owners

RENO, Nev. – February 3, 2023 – LP Insurance Services, LLC proudly announces the addition of our newest members/owners to the LP shareholder group: Brundige, Cheta, Copeland, Hawkins, Marsh, Richesin and Wilson. We are excited to welcome Bridget Brundige, Shalila Cheta, Lani Copeland, MaryJo Hawkins, Melissa Marsh, Doug...
Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year

After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno

The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
