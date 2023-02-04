Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
2news.com
Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Al Stavitsky to Step Down
The Dean of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism, Al Stavitsky, has announced that he will step down from the position to return to a faculty role as a professor at the end of this academic year. The Reynolds School’s longest-serving dean, Stavitsky has served in the...
2news.com
Elementary Teacher Jason Murray Wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award in Sparks, NV
SPARKS, NEVADA — An all-school celebration at Florence Drake Elementary turns into the surprise of a lifetime for teacher Jason Murray! Watch as Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, surprises the teacher with a Nevada Milken Award and $25,000, with the help of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert. It's a day Drake Elementary will remember forever!
KOLO TV Reno
Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
2news.com
Tahoe Expedition Academy Launches a Teacher's Workshop This Summer
Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) has been designing and delivering a unique version of experiential learning, called Constructive Adversity, since 2011. In doing so, they are changing how, where, and why students learn by embracing authentic challenges and failure as the best teachable moments. But the vision for the school, just...
2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
2news.com
Robert Cuillard Named CEO of Reno Experience District
Reno Experience District (RED), a 50-acre, multi-use development by Lyon Living, names Robert Cuillard as Chief Executive Officer. Cuillard will oversee development, culture and future expansion for the “city within a city,” located on the corner of Plumb Ln. and S. Virginia St. “Reno is ready for RED,”...
Teachers hope Lombardo's $2 billion increase for education budget gets approved
KTNV spoke with parents and teachers about the legislative session that started in Clark County, and how lawmakers need to focus on bettering education.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
2news.com
Lantern Festival in Carson City celebrates Lunar New Year and elected legislative members
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year. Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today. The Lantern Festival signifies the first...
2news.com
AmeriGas releases update on propane delivery challenges in northern Nevada
Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas. AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:. The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days...
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
nevadabusiness.com
LP Insurance Services Announces New Members/Owners
RENO, Nev. – February 3, 2023 – LP Insurance Services, LLC proudly announces the addition of our newest members/owners to the LP shareholder group: Brundige, Cheta, Copeland, Hawkins, Marsh, Richesin and Wilson. We are excited to welcome Bridget Brundige, Shalila Cheta, Lani Copeland, MaryJo Hawkins, Melissa Marsh, Doug...
2news.com
Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year
After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Invites You to Celebrate Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium
Reno Tahoe is inviting families and bowlers of all abilities to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS). Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling. “Reno Tahoe...
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
2news.com
Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno
The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
nevadasagebrush.com
Nevada’s 75-66 win over San Diego State Marks historic night for the program
Kenan Blackshear and Darrion Williams jump for the ball at the UNR v. SDSU game on Jan. 31. Blackshear helped lead the game alongside the core four, earing 74 of the 75 winning points for Nevada. Rachel Jackson / Nevada Sagebrush. Student celebrate at the UNR v. SDSU game on...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
Comments / 0