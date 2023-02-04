Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
The Washington Commanders traded up and addressed a pair of needs in a two-round mock draft.
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Why defensive coordinators might be saying no to the Vikings
The Vikings' top defensive coordinator candidate chooses to go elsewhere
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
Lions' Jameson Williams has the potential to shine in the NFL
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Entering Free Agency; What's His Price?
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a free agent this spring. How much money will he make on his next contract?
Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at another veteran as their backup quarterback.
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Lions mock offseason v2.0: Post-Senior Bowl edition
Now that the 2023 Senior Bowl and the slate of postseason exhibition games have ended, it’s time for the second installment of this year’s Detroit Lions mock offseason. The mock offseason covers not just a mock draft, but also personnel decisions on existing Lions free agents, potential roster cuts, outside free agent signings and (of course) the draft.
Everybody Is Saying Same Thing about Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl
Penei Sewell impressed many at the 2023 Pro Bowl.
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Chiefs rebuilt a Super Bowl roster for Patrick Mahomes, from wide receiver redo to offensive line coup
The Super Bowl 57 Chiefs are much different than the Super Bowl 54-winning Chiefs. Consider Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are only 3 of 15 players left from the Kansas City roster when it won a ring three years ago. Mahomes and Kelce are joined by backups Chad...
Five Atlanta Hawks Players Most Likely to Get Traded
Listing the Atlanta Hawks' five biggest trade candidates ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Comments / 0