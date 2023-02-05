ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, NY

Already short-handed Nets lose Curry, Morris to injuries

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TLaE_0kcr8KWx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsJkR_0kcr8KWx00

The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither would return to the game.

Curry and Morris joined Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain), T.J. Warren (left shin contusion), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) on the sideline.

Durant has missed 12 consecutive games, while Simmons and Warren have each missed four straight.

Irving’s injury came one day after requesting a trade. He's upset with contract proposals that the team has put forth. Irving is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

The injuries left Brooklyn with eight available players for the remainder of the game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What should the Wizards target at the trade deadline?

If we can say anything for certain about the 2022-23 Washington Wizards, it is that they are extremely streaky. Their 24-28 record is not far away from .500 and in fact, they would be .500 if they had held onto 20-point leads the last two nights. But getting to this point has been like a cruise ship riding 15-foot waves. They have proven too sturdy to capsize, but you might want to hold onto something.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball lineup decisions: Week 17 start/sits for every position include Chris Duarte

The NBA has a lighter schedule than usual due to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, so most teams will play just three games this week. The Pelicans are the only team limited to two games, but the unique schedule creates more value for players on the few teams with four games. Additionally, the trade deadline is Thursday, and with several significant players involved in discussions, there should be plenty of usage changes by the end of the week.
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy