WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Spoilers Sees Two Superstars Return To WWE! Plus Both Royal Rumble Winners Pick Their Wrestlemania 39 Championship Opponents!

 4 days ago
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Wrestle Zone

Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Fightful

Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans

Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches

Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update

A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
ClutchPoints

There’s still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39

A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
ringsidenews.com

JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW

Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
PWMania

Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage

Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
Wrestle Zone

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

Edge and Beth Phoenix are determined to get revenge at WWE Elimination Chamber. The two WWE Hall of Famers returned at WWE Royal Rumble after they had been absent since Extreme Rules, where Balor defeated Edge in an “I Quit” Match and Ripley attacked Phoenix. The two stars set their sights on The Judgment Day, the same group that took them out of action. Edge eliminated Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio from the Men’s Royal Rumble. Ripley then attacked him from behind, but Phoenix made the save. The next night on WWE RAW, Phoenix and Edge brawled with The Judgment Day again.
Yardbarker

Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE

Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net

Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com

Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match

In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
wrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Origin Of WWE Royal Rumble Name

Since its inception in 1998, the Royal Rumble has emerged as one of the marquee events in WWE — one of the "Big Four." While the respective match concept has mostly stayed the same over the years, some modifications have been applied throughout the years. After "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's victory at the inaugural event in a field of 20 competitors, WWE soon expanded to the larger, and now traditional, size of 30. Despite other rule tweaks, mostly built around times between entrants, the Royal Rumble has largely maintained its lore among fans across its 36-years-and-counting history, as evidenced by the event's record-setting gate for the 2023 iteration. The early trials of the match "didn't do that well" though.

