fintechnexus.com

Three reasons why startups looking to grow need to consider revenue-based financing

Balancing capital costs can be tricky for startups seeking new investments. Leveraging personal assets to secure a bank loan is risky, and surveys show that venture capital firms accept less than one percent of investment opportunities. What’s more: VC investments fell to a nine-quarter low in the third quarter of...
fintechnexus.com

iCred raises $58 million to develop payroll loans solutions in Brazil

ICred, a fintech that facilitates payroll loans, has launched an origination campaign and accessed a new $58 million to provide payroll loans to the more than 36 million Brazilian Social Security (INSS) beneficiaries, which can help its users organize their accounts and pay off debts. The startup will use these...
fintechnexus.com

The Fintech Coffee Break Episode Five with Serena Fleischman and Alejandro Fritz, Co-Founders of FLIT Invest

Hi guys, welcome to the Fintech Coffee Break. Today, I sat down to share my coffee break with Serena Fleischman and Alejandro Fritz, Co-Founders of FLIT invest. FLIT Invest is an investment app that allows users to use their money to power businesses and causes according to their values. Customers can invest as little as $10, lowering the barriers to the investment landscape.
fintechnexus.com

Frictionless checkout tech major hit with airport consumers

Unsurprisingly, an airport convenience store turned out to be an ideal test case for grab-and-go frictionless checkouts. DFW’s Fort Worth Magazine Travel Store saw 70% revenue growth and a 91% customer conversion rate in six months. Frictionless checkout fintech Zippin delivered a case study that showed dramatic engagement numbers at the airport vendor.
FORT WORTH, TX
fintechnexus.com

SoFi shows record results despite headwinds

On Jan. 30, 2023, SoFi delivered results that surpassed expectations despite challenging conditions. “We finished a remarkable year with another quarter of record financial results, and continued strength in member and product adds, as well as cross-buy momentum,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. The company reported...
fintechnexus.com

Mexico’s Kueski upholds growth agenda despite recession risk

In one of the most underbanked economies in Latin America, Kueski has made a name for itself by lending to the financially excluded. Founded in 2012, it claims to be one of the largest BNPL firms in Latin America. It reports 1.7 million unique users and more than 9 million loans disbursed since its inception, totaling $1.4 billion in transactions.

