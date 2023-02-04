Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump called his CFO Allen Weisselberg 'My Jewish CPA' to his face, and threatened him to 'make me happy or else,' according to a new book
Ex-prosecutor Mark Pomerantz shared the story, which he got from interviews with Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, in his forthcoming book.
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Three reasons why startups looking to grow need to consider revenue-based financing
Balancing capital costs can be tricky for startups seeking new investments. Leveraging personal assets to secure a bank loan is risky, and surveys show that venture capital firms accept less than one percent of investment opportunities. What’s more: VC investments fell to a nine-quarter low in the third quarter of...
iCred raises $58 million to develop payroll loans solutions in Brazil
ICred, a fintech that facilitates payroll loans, has launched an origination campaign and accessed a new $58 million to provide payroll loans to the more than 36 million Brazilian Social Security (INSS) beneficiaries, which can help its users organize their accounts and pay off debts. The startup will use these...
The Fintech Coffee Break Episode Five with Serena Fleischman and Alejandro Fritz, Co-Founders of FLIT Invest
Hi guys, welcome to the Fintech Coffee Break. Today, I sat down to share my coffee break with Serena Fleischman and Alejandro Fritz, Co-Founders of FLIT invest. FLIT Invest is an investment app that allows users to use their money to power businesses and causes according to their values. Customers can invest as little as $10, lowering the barriers to the investment landscape.
Frictionless checkout tech major hit with airport consumers
Unsurprisingly, an airport convenience store turned out to be an ideal test case for grab-and-go frictionless checkouts. DFW’s Fort Worth Magazine Travel Store saw 70% revenue growth and a 91% customer conversion rate in six months. Frictionless checkout fintech Zippin delivered a case study that showed dramatic engagement numbers at the airport vendor.
SoFi shows record results despite headwinds
On Jan. 30, 2023, SoFi delivered results that surpassed expectations despite challenging conditions. “We finished a remarkable year with another quarter of record financial results, and continued strength in member and product adds, as well as cross-buy momentum,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. The company reported...
Mexico’s Kueski upholds growth agenda despite recession risk
In one of the most underbanked economies in Latin America, Kueski has made a name for itself by lending to the financially excluded. Founded in 2012, it claims to be one of the largest BNPL firms in Latin America. It reports 1.7 million unique users and more than 9 million loans disbursed since its inception, totaling $1.4 billion in transactions.
