Aiken, SC

Pacers swept in season opener

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
FRANCIS MARION 15-9, USC AIKEN 1-0

The USC Aiken softball team got off to a rough start to the season in Saturday's opener, dropping a doubleheader to Francis Marion by scores of 15-1 and 9-0.

The Pacers (0-2) had as many errors as they did hits - nine - in the two losses.

They trailed 1-0 through three innings in the first game before Francis Marion plated six runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth to end the game early.

Part of that was due to strong offense by the Patriots, and part of it was due to defensive miscues - Francis Marion had four hits in each inning, and USCA committed six errors.

Lakyn Phillips (0-1) took the loss in the first game after allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on eight hits in 4⅓ innings. Marlena Perez allowed three unearned runs in the top of the fifth.

Holly Daum went 2-for-2 at the plate with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

USCA committed three more errors in the second game, the first putting the Pacers in a 3-0 hole in the top of the second inning.

Kadence Adams had two of the Pacers' four hits in the second game. She also pitched the final inning of the game in relief of Payton Baker (0-1), who allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits over six innings.

USCA will be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday for a home doubleheader against Catawba.

