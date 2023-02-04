Read full article on original website
joe
3d ago
Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who knows that the trump Administration allowed 3 Chinese spy balloons to float over US air space without shooting any of them down, and they chose to hide that from the American public.
Reply(27)
74
Willam Pace
2d ago
It is absurd they're just trying to distract from the fact that republicans don't know how to Govern The Republican party is no longer an American part it is the most anti-American anti democratic organization It's ever existed
Reply
40
RC{mom}6 La.
3d ago
Biden and military handled as it should have been, GOP needs to stop writting its lie stories as DeSantis will ban them for not being trumpy enough
Reply
50
