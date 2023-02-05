ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Vintage-brand marketplace opens in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood

By Alexus Davila
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE-- Starting this weekend, people can shop local vintage brands all under one roof at a marketplace in Baltimore.

With Valentine's Day coming up, there are some hidden treasures buyers may not want to pass up.

Pied-à-terre is a vintage marketplace in North Baltimore that is opening their doors for some pop-up shopping.

Five vendors have laid out clothes, furniture, books and decor for customers to browse through and buy.

Currie Lee is one of the vendors offering vintage fashion dating back from the 1930s to the 1990s.

But Lee's background in orchestrating pop-up shops gave her the spark to open one in The Parlor at Station North on 108 W. North Avenue.

"I really wanted to create a space for vendors who don't have storefronts," Lee said. "[I want} to have people have a point of discovery for their shops."

It helps spotlight local entrepreneurs like Lindsey Brown who sells unique furniture and apparel through her online concept shop called A Day in June Vintage.

"Only operating online has its pluses and its challenges," Brown said. "But being able to be in spaces like this with other vintage curators and get to interact with customers in a different way . . . and see them and thank them for [their] support is really something special and something I really value."

But a vintage market needs a vintage venue.

The Parlor was once a home back in the 1870s. Later, it turned into a funeral parlor for 100 years.

John Renner, the owner of Timshel Development, bought the building and now breathes new life into it by hosting art expos and showcasing local entrepreneurs.

"Baltimore as you know has so many beautiful historic structures and that's what gives the city character and soul," Renner said.

Renner is working with a non-profit to turn the underutilized building into a creative hub.

Jack Danna with Central Baltimore Partnership said the organization wants to help businesses who "are the backbone of these commercial corridors" and encourage the city to turn the next page.

"You know, it continues the chapter and the tapestry of rich fabric life," he said.

The pop-up shopping will be available throughout February with doors open from 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

