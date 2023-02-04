Read full article on original website
Illinois women’s basketball enters stretch run
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is into its stretch run of the regular season with just five games remaining before postseason play starts. And for the first time in a long time, the Illini (18-6, 8-5 B1G) are in position to make some noise in March. Illinois currently sits in sixth place […]
Gopher Men's Basketball Game Postponed
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Illinois will be postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program. Minnesota and Illinois, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates. Minnesota's...
Fourth-Straight Ranked Matchup Awaits Golden Gophers in Columbus
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (9-14, 2-10 B1G) is slated for its fourth straight ranked matchup with Wednesday's game against No. 13/13 Ohio State (20-4, 9-4 B1G) in Columbus, Ohio. The rematch against the Buckeyes is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. CT on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
Zumwinkle Named National Co-Player of the Month
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named January's National Co-Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday afternoon. Grace Zumwinkle is the third Gopher this season (Heise, Vetter) to earn national monthly honors by the HCA after a dominant start to the second half. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists. The Excelsior, Minn., was named WCHA Forward of the Month for the sixth time in her career after becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals on Jan. 8. This season Zumwinkle ranks third in the nation in goals (21) and points (47) and first in game-winning goals (8).
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
Week 2: Nektons of the Week Announced
University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck announced the team's Nektons of the Week today. The Gophers just completed their second first week of offseason workouts and Jordan Nubin (offensive), Rhyland Kelly (defensive) and Jack Henderson (newcomer) received the weekly honors. Nubin played in 10 games last season and saw...
Danville hockey fans upset as Vermilion County Bobcats are a no-show
The Vermilion County Bobcats were a no-show Sunday against the Quad City Storm.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois
A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
2022 was a good year for many B-N restaurants. What will 2023 bring?
We’re only a month into 2023, and Larry Carius is already a busy man. Carius runs the popular Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene Facebook page, where 34,000 foodies follow openings, closings, renovations and more. There were 30 restaurant openings and 14 closings in 2022, according to Carius’ own tally. “I...
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of […]
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
Hoopeston bowling alley reopens after fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire broke out at a bowling alley in Hoopeston on Saturday. It happened at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley, located at 719 West Elm Street. Hoopeston Fire Chief Joel Bird said a small grease fire broke out in the kitchen and it was extinguished quickly. No one was hurt. The […]
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan, asked the judge in his corruption trial to bar any evidence related to the email. McClain's attorneys also want to bar any mention of the $23 million that AT&T Illinois paid to the federal government as...
More details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A male suspect is dead after Rantoul Police said one of its officers was involved in an incident in which shots were fired. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man as 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago. The incident happened Monday...
