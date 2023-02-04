COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The No. 10/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 B1G) fell to No. 8/9 Maryland (19-5, 10-3 B1G) on Sunday afternoon by a 90-54 margin. Maryland scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to lead 19-7 after 10 minutes. Both teams scored 23 points in the second quarter as the Buckeyes trailed 42-30 going into the locker room. The Terrapins pulled away with the 27-14 advantage in the third quarter to lead 69-44 after 30 minutes. Maryland had the advantage in the fourth quarter as well.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO