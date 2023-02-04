ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrsn.com

Rutgers Women’s Basketball Battles to Defeat Wisconsin

PISCATAWAY, N.J. —The Rutgers women’s basketball team (10-14, 4-8 B1G) came out on top over Wisconsin (7-17, 2-10 B1G) in 73-67 battle on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed Jersey Mike’s Arena for the program’s annual Play4Kay game. The Scarlet Knights welcomed over 5,000 fans...
MADISON, WI
rrsn.com

Crossroads League Announces Athletes of the Week | January 30-February 5

JACKSON, Mich. – The Crossroads League Athletes of the Week were announced on Monday, recognizing the league’s top individual performances from January 30 through February 5. Sports Information Directors from the league institutions nominate student-athletes for the awards and vote on each week’s winners. Women’s Basketball Player...
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy