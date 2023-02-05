Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belfry, Ky. 60, Mingo Central 54
Cabell Midland 49, Greenbrier East 45
Chapmanville 69, Nitro 58
Clay-Battelle 76, East Hardy 74
Cross Lanes Christian 35, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 23
Frankfort 68, Berkeley Springs 56
Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 39
Hampshire 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 35
Hannan 58, Covenant Christian 46
Hedgesville 70, Preston 44
Hundred 60, South Harrison 51
Madonna 70, Tyler Consolidated 68, 2OT
Montcalm 59, Craig County, Va. 49
Morgantown 71, Spring Mills 45
North Marion 62, Weir 50
Pendleton County 59, Moorefield 29
Petersburg 61, Notre Dame 53
Poca 65, Martin County, Ky. 46
Point Pleasant 50, Marietta, Ohio 43
Richwood 54, Man 52
Ritchie County 42, Doddridge County 40
River View 54, Union Grant 33
Scott 65, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 53
Shady Spring 87, Parkersburg South 69
Sherman 55, Gilmer County 39
South Charleston 52, Johnson Central, Ky. 37
St. Marys 65, Magnolia 60
Tug Valley 69, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66, OT
Williamstown 82, Westside 46
Woodrow Wilson 66, Capital 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Harrison vs. Tygarts Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
