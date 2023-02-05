ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belfry, Ky. 60, Mingo Central 54

Cabell Midland 49, Greenbrier East 45

Chapmanville 69, Nitro 58

Clay-Battelle 76, East Hardy 74

Cross Lanes Christian 35, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 23

Frankfort 68, Berkeley Springs 56

Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 39

Hampshire 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 35

Hannan 58, Covenant Christian 46

Hedgesville 70, Preston 44

Hundred 60, South Harrison 51

Madonna 70, Tyler Consolidated 68, 2OT

Montcalm 59, Craig County, Va. 49

Morgantown 71, Spring Mills 45

North Marion 62, Weir 50

Pendleton County 59, Moorefield 29

Petersburg 61, Notre Dame 53

Poca 65, Martin County, Ky. 46

Point Pleasant 50, Marietta, Ohio 43

Richwood 54, Man 52

Ritchie County 42, Doddridge County 40

River View 54, Union Grant 33

Scott 65, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 53

Shady Spring 87, Parkersburg South 69

Sherman 55, Gilmer County 39

South Charleston 52, Johnson Central, Ky. 37

St. Marys 65, Magnolia 60

Tug Valley 69, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66, OT

Williamstown 82, Westside 46

Woodrow Wilson 66, Capital 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South Harrison vs. Tygarts Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

