crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fibery Secures $5.2M to Develop Work, Knowledge Management Tool for Startups
Fibery, the work and knowledge hub for startups, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in a Series A funding round “led by Tal Ventures, with additional funding from Altair Capital.”. This investment round “brings total investment in the company to $8.3 million, following a $3.1 million seed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Identity Data Fabric Firm, Radiant Logic, Signs Agreement to Acquire France’s Brainwave GRC
Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brainwave GRC, a key player focused on Identity Governance and Analytics (IGA) headquartered in France. Together, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address “a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition...
crowdfundinsider.com
Artificial Intelligence: GlossAi, AI-driven Video Generator Developer, Finalizes $8M Seed Round
GlossAi, creators of an AI-driven video generator that allows organizations to rapidly create multi-audience content at scale using generative AI capabilities, announced a successful $8 million seed round. Led by New Era Capital Partners with participation by Guidestar ventures, 97212 Ventures, MindCET Ventures, Ginossar Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, Rafi Gidron, Zipris...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Topps Digital Partners with Checkout.com to Provide Secure Shopping Experience to Meet Demand for Digital Collectibles
The world of collectibles is a “real business” with a passionate following. When it comes to trading cards, the Topps brand is in “a league of its own,” according to an update shared by Checkout.com. The company known for its legendary baseball cards “has made its...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s iwocaPay Integrates with Quickbooks to Become “First” B2B BNPL Solution for Cloud Accounting Software
Iwoca is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ accounting software package – this makes it “the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks.”. Quickbooks supports UK businesses “with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and New Mexico MLS Announce Partnership
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that New Mexico MLS has joined its MLS Partnership Program launched in December. Through CubiCasa’s program, New Mexico MLS members now “have access to free floor plans based on scans completed via the CubiCasa app, a discounted rate on optional add-on features like adding fixed furniture into a floor plan, calculating Gross Living Area (GLA) and an expedited delivery window, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Analysis Of 13M+ Health Savings Accounts Reveals Balances Increasing in 2021: Report
In an analysis of its Health Saving Account (HSA) Database that was published recently, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found that, “despite health care expenditures increasing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, average HSA balances increased during 2021.”. In fact, the majority of accountholders “contributed more than...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining: Data Center Operator Cipher Mining Announces January 2023 Operational Update
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), a developer and operator of bitcoin mining data centers, announced its unaudited production and operations update for January 2023. During the month of January, Cipher continued “to expand operations at Odessa, fund our capital expenditures out of operations and build our bitcoin inventory.” Cipher started the month with the potential “to mine up to ~9.3 bitcoin in a day and finished with the potential to mine ~14.0 bitcoin1 – a ~51% increase in a single month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform Co-op Solutions Announces Provider Program to Connect Credit Unions with Suitable Partners
Co-op Solutions is introducing its Strategic Provider Program, giving credit unions access to pre-vetted, “best-in-class” products and services outside of Co-op’s core offerings, while also helping “to streamline their procurement processes.”. Dean Michaels, Chief Strategy Officer for Co-op, said:. “Through the Strategic Provider Program, credit unions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
crowdfundinsider.com
Roofstock onChain Sells Next Home as NFT, Purchased with Stablecoins, Streamlines Buying Process
Roofstock is best known for enabling individuals to invest in real estate online. Roofstock is an online investment platform that has gotten really big very quickly, having enabled over $5 billion in transactions. It also provides services like property management as well as portfolios of investments. Last year, a company...
crowdfundinsider.com
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Supply Chain Firm Wisor AI Raises $8 Million Seed Round
Supply chain startup Wisor AI has raised an $8 million seed round led by Team8. The funding round also included participation from Ocean Azul and Hico Investment Group, as well as pre-seed investors fresh.fund, Atooro Fund, The Dock, Seed IL Ventures, and Izaki Ventures. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in...
crowdfundinsider.com
WeTransfer Partners with Blockchain Tech Firm Minima
Minima, a new blockchain platform, announced a unique collaboration with WeTransfer, the world’s “most trusted” platform for sharing digital content. Together, the two companies are “deploying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Minima network to empower creators all over the world with Digital Rights Management for their intellectual property.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience
Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Sunstone Credit Finalizes $20M Series A Round to Enable Businesses to Go Solar
Sunstone Credit, Inc., a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, announced an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The investment round was “led by an affiliated fund of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, which provides flexible capital and best-in-class guidance for growth-stage clean energy companies.”
