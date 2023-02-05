ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belfry, Ky. 64, Saint Joseph Central 59

Cabell Midland 58, Woodrow Wilson 55

Caledonia River Valley, Ohio 49, Point Pleasant 26

Greenbrier East 50, Nitro 49

Hannibal River, Ohio 57, Wheeling Central 46

Mercer Christian 72, Morgantown Christian 45

Mingo Central 45, Wyoming East 39

Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 49

North Marion 89, Weir 52

Parkersburg Catholic 50, Frankfort 36

Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 71, Spring Valley 59

Richwood 40, Van 24

Ripley 64, Wayne 38

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 42, Oak Glen 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Craig County, Va. vs. Montcalm, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

