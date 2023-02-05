Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belfry, Ky. 64, Saint Joseph Central 59
Cabell Midland 58, Woodrow Wilson 55
Caledonia River Valley, Ohio 49, Point Pleasant 26
Greenbrier East 50, Nitro 49
Hannibal River, Ohio 57, Wheeling Central 46
Mercer Christian 72, Morgantown Christian 45
Mingo Central 45, Wyoming East 39
Morgantown 59, Wheeling Park 49
North Marion 89, Weir 52
Parkersburg Catholic 50, Frankfort 36
Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 71, Spring Valley 59
Richwood 40, Van 24
Ripley 64, Wayne 38
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 42, Oak Glen 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Craig County, Va. vs. Montcalm, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
