Bend, OR

thebroadsideonline.com

Early Spring in the Mist: New art exhibition to be featured at COCC Bend campus

The Central Oregon Community College Bend campus Barber Library is to feature a collection of abstract paintings by local Bend artist Cheri Lee Helfenstein, open for the community to view from Feb. 6 to April 7. The exhibition will be titled, “Early Spring in the Mist,” and will be held in the Barber Library rotunda.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort

A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers

A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser.
SUNRIVER, OR

