Early Spring in the Mist: New art exhibition to be featured at COCC Bend campus
The Central Oregon Community College Bend campus Barber Library is to feature a collection of abstract paintings by local Bend artist Cheri Lee Helfenstein, open for the community to view from Feb. 6 to April 7. The exhibition will be titled, “Early Spring in the Mist,” and will be held in the Barber Library rotunda.
Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort
A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Nearly 60 years after rancher is lost in John Day River flood, answers finally come, thanks to advanced DNA testing
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 60 years after an Eastern Oregon rancher was lost in a John Day River flood, and 33 years after remains were discovered by a rafting group, his remains have been positively identified, thanks to advanced DNA testing, Oregon State Police said Monday. On March 26,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Madras Police candidates all fail background checks
City back to square one to fill officer and police chief vacancies
Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place
A crash east of Powell Butte Monday evening knocked down power lines and closed state Highway 126, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene, authorities said. The post Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects
Redmond police released security photos and requested the public’s help Friday on social media to find a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts. The post Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects appeared first on KTVZ.
Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers
A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser. The post Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers appeared first on KTVZ.
