Norman, OK

247Sports

Another day at the Coliseum for WVU and postseason pursuit

This is just another day for West Virginia basketball. Don't diminish what awaits the Mountaineers. Instead, understand the challenge and the consequences. True, WVU is at home for the 7 p.m. game against yet another formidable foe. This time, it's No. 11 Iowa State, a mercurial team in that it's beaten the No. 1 team in the country but also blown a 23-point lead to lose to a team that was 0-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road with losses by 18 and 17 in non-conference play and two, three and two in conference games. Go figure.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yahoo Sports

Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country

It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
WEATHERFORD, OK
247Sports

Bears Fall to Sooners in Overtime Heartbreaker

Waco, Texas-- With seconds to go and down five, Oklahoma made a layup, immediately got a steal in the backcourt and delivered the ball to the NCAA all-time three-point record holder. Taylor Robertson swished the game-tying, overtime-forcing three and the No. 16 Sooners took care of business in OT to win an all-time classic 98-92 at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club

An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of West Virginia

Iowa State currently sits at 7-3 in conference play, with another opportunity Wednesday night as the Cyclones take on West Virginia on the road on national TV. Ahead of the game, T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media to discuss his team, preparing for West Virginia, success of Cyclones in the NBA and more.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Husky Softballers Excited For 2023 Season And All The Challenges Ahead

Washington's softball team begins their 18th season under the direction of Heather Tarr tomorrow at the Mark Campbell Invitational with a game against 16th-ranked Duke. They will also have three more games over the next three days against San Jose State, Liberty and consensus number one overall Oklahoma. That's a daunting task to begin the season, but Tarr and her players are undeterred.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WDTV

Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
BELINGTON, WV
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

