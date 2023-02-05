Read full article on original website
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Another day at the Coliseum for WVU and postseason pursuit
This is just another day for West Virginia basketball. Don't diminish what awaits the Mountaineers. Instead, understand the challenge and the consequences. True, WVU is at home for the 7 p.m. game against yet another formidable foe. This time, it's No. 11 Iowa State, a mercurial team in that it's beaten the No. 1 team in the country but also blown a 23-point lead to lose to a team that was 0-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road with losses by 18 and 17 in non-conference play and two, three and two in conference games. Go figure.
Yahoo Sports
Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country
It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
Bears Fall to Sooners in Overtime Heartbreaker
Waco, Texas-- With seconds to go and down five, Oklahoma made a layup, immediately got a steal in the backcourt and delivered the ball to the NCAA all-time three-point record holder. Taylor Robertson swished the game-tying, overtime-forcing three and the No. 16 Sooners took care of business in OT to win an all-time classic 98-92 at the Ferrell Center.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's season opener.
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of West Virginia
Iowa State currently sits at 7-3 in conference play, with another opportunity Wednesday night as the Cyclones take on West Virginia on the road on national TV. Ahead of the game, T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media to discuss his team, preparing for West Virginia, success of Cyclones in the NBA and more.
Husky Softballers Excited For 2023 Season And All The Challenges Ahead
Washington's softball team begins their 18th season under the direction of Heather Tarr tomorrow at the Mark Campbell Invitational with a game against 16th-ranked Duke. They will also have three more games over the next three days against San Jose State, Liberty and consensus number one overall Oklahoma. That's a daunting task to begin the season, but Tarr and her players are undeterred.
Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
WDTV
Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime. Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he...
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
