Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 42, Ridgeview Christian 29
Carroll County 65, Liberty Christian 31
Chatham Hall 34, Eastern Mennonite 31
Gate City 45, Cloudland, Tenn. 27
Jefferson Forest 69, Altavista 24
Nansemond River 65, Franklin 38
Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 74, Virginia Academy 68
Tennessee, Tenn. 60, Virginia High 54
West Ridge, Tenn. 45, Union 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Craig County vs. Montcalm, W.Va., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
