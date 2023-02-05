ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 42, Ridgeview Christian 29

Carroll County 65, Liberty Christian 31

Chatham Hall 34, Eastern Mennonite 31

Gate City 45, Cloudland, Tenn. 27

Jefferson Forest 69, Altavista 24

Nansemond River 65, Franklin 38

Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 74, Virginia Academy 68

Tennessee, Tenn. 60, Virginia High 54

West Ridge, Tenn. 45, Union 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Craig County vs. Montcalm, W.Va., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

