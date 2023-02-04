Read full article on original website
Charger Basketball Teams Get Doubleheader Sweep Tuesday Night
The Sully Buttes Charger girls and boys basketball teams picked up big wins Tuesday night against Region 6B opponent Herreid Selby Area, with the girls winning 45-37, while the Charger boys scratched out a 49-44 victory over the Wolverines. The Charger girls were tied after one quarter, and trailed 23-21...
Potter County Defeats Stanley County Monday
The Potter County Battlers picked up its second win of the season on Monday night defeating the Stanley County Buffaloes 77-61 in Gettysburg. The Battlers picked up its second win of the season on the night to improve to 2-13 and stops a three game losing streak while the Buffaloes drop to 3-13 and have now lost five straight with just four games left in the year. Broch Zeeb led the way for the Buffs with 26 points on the night while Paxton Deal had 18 and Kayden Montana had 15. Both Ryder Falkenhagen and Alex Tanner each had 22 points for the Battlers in the win.
Sully Buttes Chargers Host Herreid/Selby Area in Doubleheader
The Sully Buttes Chargers are back at home again tonight as they host the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in a girls and boys doubleheader. The Charger girls are still sitting a top the 6B standings heading into the second to final week of the season. At 12-2, the Chargers still have another five games before Thursday, Feb. 16 to close out the season with three of the five being against region 6B opponents including tonight. The Wolverines are 6-9 and in fifth place in the standings after dropping its last contest to the Lyman Raiders on Friday as it ended a three game winning streak.
Governors Boys, Girls Beat Huron
The Pierre Governor boys and girls teams were able to defeat the Huron Tigers on Tuesday with a 68-59 win for the boys and a 49-33 win for the girls. The Pierre boys opened up the game with an 11-0 spurt before Huron would answer with an 11-0 run of their own to make it 18-16 before Jacob Mayer knocked down a three to give Pierre a 21-16 lead the at the end of the first quarter. The Govs started the third quarter with a 17-0 run to up its lead to a high 23 points, however Huron pushed the deficit to only seven late in the fourth quarter, but Pierre would hold on for the nine point win. The Govs never trailed in the game as they were led by Jackson Edman with 21 points on the night. Lincoln Kienholz would hit for 14, Mayer with 11 and Ben Heisler with 10. Pierre hit 11-15 free throws while Huron was only 2-4 as they tried the long range game all night hitting 13 threes. Pierre improves to 9-6 while Huron falls to 6-10.
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday
It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
Overnight fire damages truck parts and service store in Fort Pierre
A truck parts store in Fort Pierre was damaged in an early morning fire overnight (Feb. 7, 2023). Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tye Odden says they were called to Inland Truck Parts at 2am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
Pierre Getting Peppered By Questions About Pending EAS Contract
PIERRE — Officials with the City of Pierre are waiting patiently to hear about what air service will look like for the next two years. For some Pierre residents excited about the possibility of an eastern airport hub joining a western hub in Denver that patience seems to be in a smaller package…
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Fort Pierre City Council To Meet Tonight
FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council is meeting tonight at the South Dakota Municipal League meeting room. The Council will hear reports from city officials before getting into the main agenda. A public hearing will be held for temporary liquor licenses at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center for events in February and for a malt beverage license for the Pat Duffy Community Center. Public hearings will also be set for temporary liquor license requests in March at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center. The Council will consider approval of a dray and electrical license for 2023 and three resolutions are on the agenda for plats. A review and adoption of the city’s strategic plan is on the agenda along with the authorization to advertise for 2023 chip and crack seal projects. Also on the agenda for the Fort Pierre City Commission is a listing agreement for lots in Teton Island, a resolution regarding records destruction and the restructuring of city staff. The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. To join remotely use Zoom or call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814-124-6625.
Pierre Police Ask For Public’s Help In Returning Stolen Property To Victims
PIERRE — The Pierre Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in returning personal items recovered as part of a massive investigation. Detective Sergeant Dusty Pelle says the investigation spanned multiple months and recovered a large amount of stolen goods. Most of the items are believed to have been stolen from storage units in the Pierre area and Pelle says some of the thefts may not have been reported. Some of the recovered items include automotive parts and accessories, household items, and other miscellaneous items. Victims will be permitted to view stolen property by appointment until Monday, May 8th. That’s when state law says the police department can dispose of the items. To verify ownership of any of the items you must have a prior police report documenting a loss or specific identifying information like serial numbers, personal identifiers, photos or receipts from purchases. To set up a viewing appointment contact Pelle at the Pierre Police Department at 605-773-7413.
