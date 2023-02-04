(Bonne Terre- MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will not block Tuesday's scheduled execution of Leonard Taylor. Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killings of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children in St. Louis County. In a statement from the governor, he says, Taylor "brutally murdered a mother and her three children. The evidence shows Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty." Taylor claims he's innocent and that he was in the state of California at the time of their deaths. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday.

