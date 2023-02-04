Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Why St. Louis County removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
Missourinet
Motorcycle profiling legislation heard in Missouri Senate committee
Missouri state senators heard a proposal to urge law enforcement to end motorcycle profiling. State Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, says motorcycle profiling has occurred in Missouri. That’s when motorcyclists allegedly are pulled over by law enforcement for riding a motorcycle or wearing motorcycle-related items. “Just because somebody is...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
(Bonne Terre- MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will not block Tuesday's scheduled execution of Leonard Taylor. Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killings of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children in St. Louis County. In a statement from the governor, he says, Taylor "brutally murdered a mother and her three children. The evidence shows Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty." Taylor claims he's innocent and that he was in the state of California at the time of their deaths. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday.
stlpublicradio.org
Belleville Hofbräuhaus closes as legal fight over franchise trademarks continues
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. The Hofbräuhaus German restaurant in Belleville listed itself as temporarily closed on social media Monday as it faces a federal lawsuit over continued use of the franchise’s trademarks. The lawsuit was originally filed in Nevada, where the...
kjluradio.com
Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday
The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version. Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Four lawsuits against city of O’Fallon still making their way through courts
Gatewood’s lawsuit is awaiting a federal appeals court decision. On Jan. 24, 2022, Ward 5 council member Katie Gatewood's attorney, David Roland, filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (federal court case No. 4:22-cv-00089-AFG) with Gatewood as the plaintiff. The case was assigned to Judge Audrey Fleissig. Defendants included the city of O’Fallon, Mayor Bill Hennessy, and some City Council members. Roland is Director of Litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri.
ktvo.com
Missouri governor says execution of man sentenced for killings will be carried out
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said that the state will carry out the execution of a man sentenced for killing his girlfriend and her children. Leonard Taylor was convicted of killing Angela Rowe and her three children, Alexus, 10, AcQreya, 6, and Tyrese, 5, Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
St. Louis American
Keeping score of economic justice
In September of 2022 at the City of St. Louis’ annual Funds Committee meeting, I introduced the Banking for Economic Equity (BEE) Scorecard, which establishes Economic Justice accountability standards for banks that do business with the City of St. Louis. The Funds Committee, made up of the Treasurer, Mayor, and Comptroller, convenes annually to provide an update on the financial investments of the city and approve all banks that will move forward as city depositories for the fiscal year.
stljewishlight.org
Missouri Jewish leaders advocate for trans rights at state legislature
“Hi, my name is Dan. I’m 11 years old and I like doing magic and circus skills, especially unicycling. I’m here today to testify against House Bill 170, 183, and 337,” a young voice said into the microphone. “I really like to play sports with my friends,...
abc17news.org
Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Your weekly grocery trip could be a little cheaper, 1% cheaper to be exact if a bill currently in the Missouri Senate passes. The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts.
ktvo.com
3 additional indictments handed down in Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three additional indictments have been handed down in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., last month.
Comments / 2