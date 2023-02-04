Read full article on original website
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades
The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala
The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Counts Construction Company gets unanimous vote adding 40 acres to their sand mine
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and workers from Counts Construction Company LLC packed the Marion County commission meeting room. Some expressed concerns about making this operation even bigger, talking about the potential for noise and air pollution. “We hear trucks, we hear jake braking, we hear bulldozers, we hear escalators...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
WCJB
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals Of Speed” car show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala. More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state. “We don’t just have one kind of car,”...
WCJB
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
villages-news.com
Too much noise coming from church tent
Sixteen years ago New Life Church bought our horse ranch on County Road 462 and we moved to Georgia. Three years ago I moved in with my father because my mother passed away and I didn’t want him to be alone. His house is still on 1 acre of our original property. All the churches around us are very beautiful, nicely kept and respectful. Until Encounter church and their white tent and horrific loud noise they call music resonates to all of these surrounding homes within, I am, sure a mile radius. It is so loud in our house you can’t hear our TVs. You can’t hear the music or what is being said all you hear is the bass and it sounds in your head. I don’t understand why they can’t turn it down. It goes on for nights out of the week. It is very disturbing, especially to the elderly. Our autistic son has a very bad reaction to loud noises especially the pounding. I have contacted, reached out to this church and no one has returned my calls no one has returned my emails they’re very disrespectful to the original people that lived on this beautiful used to be quiet East County Road 462. I am sure I am not the only one that has a concern and complaint about this place.
villages-news.com
Deputies track down woman accused of stealing McDonald’s T-shirt
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies tracked down a woman accused of stealing a McDonald’s T-shirt from a man who was sleeping in a tent. Heather Nicole Hersh, 37, is facing a misdemeanor charge of theft after allegedly stealing the shirt, a cell phone and a pair of Puma basketball shoes.
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
Bay News 9
Two Ocala moms take on the opioid epidemic in memory of their kids
OCALA, Fla. — Two mothers in Ocala are doing what they can to take on the opioid epidemic, putting up billboards in the city to keep the dangers of fentanyl front and center. What You Need To Know. Picking up the Pieces is a non-profit in Ocala fighting the...
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
