Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Mary Duncan

Man returns to work at 70 after years of retirement because his wife nags him too much

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am currently forty years old and have been in a relationship for three years, which is the longest I’ve been in a relationship in my life. I have dated a lot of men, but have only been in love twice, and the first love ended terribly when my partner told me he could not be monogamous with me.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"I lost my temper with my 7-year-old son after teaching a class on anger management." Lesson on importance of apology

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Our inquisitive 7-year-old son asked only one question as soon I got home from a long day of facilitating a parent’s seminar on anger management and I snapped! “THINK!” I said. “Why can’t you first think before you ask such a SIMPLE question?” I was so exhausted, hungry, and feeling a bit lightheaded. It was in the evening and it seemed like the day had just started for him.
Essence

Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows

A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
Upworthy

Older adults share the things they believe every younger person should know. It’s brilliant advice

Regrets may eat you up like mosquitoes at twilight by the lake. They are emotional debts that cannot be repaid, just written off. They are devils that can only be outrun or defeated. Simply said, you want to go through life with as few regrets as possible. Likewise, as you become older, it's natural to reflect on the advice you should have taken to make your life simpler. As a result, when Reddit member u/SoleJam 18 asked: "30+-year-olds, what is some good life advice to give to 18-year-olds and above?" people had a lot of insightful thoughts to share. Here are some of them:
Cheryl E Preston

Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking

If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
justpene50

Should your friend tell you if they knew your spouse was having an affair? (Opinion Piece)

If you knew a close friend or family member was cheating on their significant other, are you obligated to tell them?. A good-looking young man fell in love and married a lovely young woman. They married quite young in their early twenties. Soon they had their first child, then soon their second. The young man was a hard worker and was anxious to be a great partner, parent, and provider.
qhubonews.com

Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.

Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...

