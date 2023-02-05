Eagles fans take over Oxford Valley Mall for autographs from players

Eagles fans took over Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Bucks County on Saturday as four members of the Super Bowl-bound team showed up to sign autographs.

Boston Scott, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell and Quez Watkins all came to the mall to greet hundreds of fans who bought tickets for the chance to meet the players before they leave for the big game.

Some of those fans are confident in the Eagles' chances next week.

"Just because of the way they've been clicking all year and pretty much dominating, it's been pretty fun to watch," said Jim Flattery from Levittown. He and his family got to the mall at 10 a.m., three hours before the players were scheduled to arrive.

"We did in 2017 when the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl and I knew it was going to be pretty packed, so we wanted to get here early again," said Flattery, who was the first of about 600 fans in line.

"We have a great relationship with the Eagles, so usually when we do these type of events, they're always on board. We take care of the athletes, they take care of us, and ultimately the fans win," said James Williams, the president of Dynastery Sports, a business in the mall which organized the event.

One Philadelphia couple says they are the definition of a house divided.

With so many high-profile names, diehard Eagles fans came out in full force, some showing off just how dedicated they are to the Birds.

Eagles superfan Will Roller had the entire 2018 team tattooed on his back. He arrived shirtless to show off his ink to the team. He told them if they win next weekend, he'll get them tattooed on his stomach.

As the Eagles stars took in the mania, players said it means a lot to see just how much the fan base cares.

"It's nuts, man. I'm not surprised though. They've always supported us throughout the years and especially this season, so seeing them here is amazing," said running back Boston Scott, who added he thinks this team can bring home another Lombardi trophy.

"Why not do the thing?" he asked. We made it this far so might as well finish it."