Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 84, Menifee Co. 79, OT
Belfry 64, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 59
Bethlehem 79, Boyd Co. 64
Bullitt East 58, Bardstown 57
Burgin 42, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 22
Campbell Co. 62, Beechwood 42
Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 49
Clay Co. 66, Williamsburg 42
Clinton Co. 52, Glasgow 42
Conner 50, Notre Dame 33
Cov. Holy Cross 90, Walton-Verona 59
Crittenden Co. 55, Mayfield 37
Edmonson Co. 51, Adair Co. 28
Estill Co. 68, Breathitt Co. 54
Frankfort 77, Augusta 66
Franklin Co. 70, Corbin 57
Graves Co. 52, Webster Co. 51
Great Crossing 58, East Jessamine 36
Harrison Co. 48, St. Patrick 45
Henderson Co. 58, Owensboro 52
Highlands 53, Boone Co. 30
LaRue Co. 57, Fort Knox 21
Lee Co. 58, East Ridge 33
Letcher County Central 61, Powell Co. 31
Lewis Co. 66, Raceland 35
Lex. Christian 57, Lou. Fairdale 16
Lex. Henry Clay 77, Scott Co. 36
Lex. Sayre 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40
Lou. Portland Christian 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21
Lou. Sacred Heart 75, Bowling Green 47
Madison Central 53, Nicholas Co. 42
Magoffin Co. 45, Jackson City 24
Murray 60, Paducah Tilghman 31
Nelson Co. 71, Marion Co. 31
Newport Central Catholic 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 36
Owsley Co. 74, Hazard 59
Paris 55, Bourbon Co. 37
Pineville 57, Lincoln Co. 53
Shelby Co. 61, Carroll Co. 51
Simon Kenton 47, Spencer Co. 44
South Warren 68, Muhlenberg County 37
Southwestern 48, Anderson Co. 36
Washington Co. 45, Middlesboro 35
NBD Invitational=
Bellevue 67, Western Hills 54
Cumberland Co. 49, Bellevue 32
Cumberland Co. 62, Dayton 21
Dayton 41, Fairview 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pikeville vs. Southwestern, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
