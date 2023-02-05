ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 84, Menifee Co. 79, OT

Belfry 64, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 59

Bethlehem 79, Boyd Co. 64

Bullitt East 58, Bardstown 57

Burgin 42, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 22

Campbell Co. 62, Beechwood 42

Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 49

Clay Co. 66, Williamsburg 42

Clinton Co. 52, Glasgow 42

Conner 50, Notre Dame 33

Cov. Holy Cross 90, Walton-Verona 59

Crittenden Co. 55, Mayfield 37

Edmonson Co. 51, Adair Co. 28

Estill Co. 68, Breathitt Co. 54

Frankfort 77, Augusta 66

Franklin Co. 70, Corbin 57

Graves Co. 52, Webster Co. 51

Great Crossing 58, East Jessamine 36

Harrison Co. 48, St. Patrick 45

Henderson Co. 58, Owensboro 52

Highlands 53, Boone Co. 30

LaRue Co. 57, Fort Knox 21

Lee Co. 58, East Ridge 33

Letcher County Central 61, Powell Co. 31

Lewis Co. 66, Raceland 35

Lex. Christian 57, Lou. Fairdale 16

Lex. Henry Clay 77, Scott Co. 36

Lex. Sayre 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40

Lou. Portland Christian 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21

Lou. Sacred Heart 75, Bowling Green 47

Madison Central 53, Nicholas Co. 42

Magoffin Co. 45, Jackson City 24

Murray 60, Paducah Tilghman 31

Nelson Co. 71, Marion Co. 31

Newport Central Catholic 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 36

Owsley Co. 74, Hazard 59

Paris 55, Bourbon Co. 37

Pineville 57, Lincoln Co. 53

Shelby Co. 61, Carroll Co. 51

Simon Kenton 47, Spencer Co. 44

South Warren 68, Muhlenberg County 37

Southwestern 48, Anderson Co. 36

Washington Co. 45, Middlesboro 35

NBD Invitational=

Bellevue 67, Western Hills 54

Cumberland Co. 49, Bellevue 32

Cumberland Co. 62, Dayton 21

Dayton 41, Fairview 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pikeville vs. Southwestern, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

