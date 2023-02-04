ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 57, New Salem-Almont 50

Cavalier 73, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 36

Dickinson Trinity 68, Bishop Ryan 64

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Hatton-Northwood 35

Garrison 81, Standing Rock 71

Harvey-Wells County 65, Carrington 51

Heart River 68, Trenton 36

Jamestown 75, Turtle Mountain 70

Legacy 88, Williston 75

Linton/HMB 66, Napoleon 62

Mandan 86, Watford City 54

North Border 90, Lakota 58

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 62, Trinity Christian 59

Shiloh 85, Washburn 47

Warwick 82, Midway-Minto 55

White Shield 60, Parshall/NSP Co-op 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

