Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 57, New Salem-Almont 50
Cavalier 73, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 36
Dickinson Trinity 68, Bishop Ryan 64
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Hatton-Northwood 35
Garrison 81, Standing Rock 71
Harvey-Wells County 65, Carrington 51
Heart River 68, Trenton 36
Jamestown 75, Turtle Mountain 70
Legacy 88, Williston 75
Linton/HMB 66, Napoleon 62
Mandan 86, Watford City 54
North Border 90, Lakota 58
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 62, Trinity Christian 59
Shiloh 85, Washburn 47
Warwick 82, Midway-Minto 55
White Shield 60, Parshall/NSP Co-op 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
