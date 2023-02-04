ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 60, Beulah 49

Central Cass 67, Tri-State 46

Dickinson Trinity 46, Bishop Ryan 32

Edgeley/K-M 51, Napoleon/G-S 41

Heart River 46, Trenton 38

Kindred 70, Stanley 44

Legacy 92, Williston 44

Mandan 68, Watford City 39

Minot 86, Divide County 68

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Ray 43

New Salem-Almont 41, Beach 37

North Prairie 70, TGU 62

Northern Cass 89, Maple River 66

Rugby 55, North Star 23

Shiloh 66, Carrington 55

South Prairie-Max Co-op 46, Washburn 33

Turtle Mountain 78, Jamestown 77

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

