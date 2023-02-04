Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman County 60, Beulah 49
Central Cass 67, Tri-State 46
Dickinson Trinity 46, Bishop Ryan 32
Edgeley/K-M 51, Napoleon/G-S 41
Heart River 46, Trenton 38
Kindred 70, Stanley 44
Legacy 92, Williston 44
Mandan 68, Watford City 39
Minot 86, Divide County 68
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Ray 43
New Salem-Almont 41, Beach 37
North Prairie 70, TGU 62
Northern Cass 89, Maple River 66
Rugby 55, North Star 23
Shiloh 66, Carrington 55
South Prairie-Max Co-op 46, Washburn 33
Turtle Mountain 78, Jamestown 77
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
