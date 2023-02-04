Connors defends Djokovic over choice not to take COVID-19 vaccine: "People that crapped on him are kissing his a** now"

Read full article on original website
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
Tsitsipas cites Djokovic as his 'role model': "I take Djokovic as an example"
Stefanos Tsitsipas cited Novak Djokovic as his role model because, in his mind, the Serbian was the one to reach the highest level of tennis on the Tour which is what he aspires to do. Tsitsipas suffered yet another brutal loss just over a week ago when Djokovic beat him...
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Chris Evert sees positive future for men’s tennis: “Americans doing great, Djokovic priming to be the GOAT”
18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert and coach Patrick Mouratoglou responded to negative comments about the present of men's tennis. The first major of the year ended with Novak Djokovic winning his 10th Australian Open and tied Rafael Nadal as the male players with most Grand Slams, both with 22. In the same tournament, other tennis players who had a great performance were some young American tennis players, such as Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and J.J. Wolf.
Novak Djokovic leads ATP Race to Turin ahead of Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic has won two trophies in two tennis calendar weeks that he played and due to that, he sits at the top of the ATP Race to Turin ahead of Tsitsipas. Most of those points for Djokovic came at the Australian Open but a part of it from the Adelaide event he won. Tsitsipas won the majority of his points at the Australian Open and finishing runner-up means he's second here too. Karen Khachanov sits at number 3 ahead of three Americans. It's Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda. The top 10 concludes with Jiri Lehecka, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev.
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
"Now I'm focusing on training hard and being humble": Muguruza on switching mindset after tough 2022
Garbine Muguruza is changing her mindset from gathering points to simply enjoying tennis again as she searches for good form which is eluding her lately. Muguruza saw her ranking drop dramatically after struggling to put together good performances and it created a very negative atmosphere in her camp. She was putting too much pressure on herself to start winning and it's not working. Wins are not coming and she's not enjoying what she's doing.
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
Corretja advises Federer to only accept Wimbledon role if it is 'something special': "You need to value Federer as what he is"
Alex Corretja advised Federer to accept the BBC Wimbledon gig only if it's a special offer because he's magnitude in the sport needs to be valued. Federer has expressed interest in joining tennis media and reports recently suggested that the Swiss player has been in talks of joining the BBC coverage team for Wimbledon. It's a very popular stream that featured Boris Becker for many years but he's been dropped due to the inability to enter the UK legally for a while.
Thiem pens note to fans after Davis Cup exit: "Some of my performances weren't what they should be"
Dominic Thiem was disappointed once more on the tennis courts as the Austrian player penned a letter to fans opening up about his most recent struggles. The Austrian faced Borna Coric in the Davis Cup losing the crucial match that allowed Croatia to advance past his country. It was the latest setback in a comeback attempt by Thiem that is yet to yield a notable result. He was compelled to share some words with fans following that loss writing on Instagram:
"There are moments where I look at Rafa and I can see that he's crying": Uncle Toni reveals he can still see nerves in Rafael Nadal
Toni Nadal knows Rafael Nadal really well and he's seen him deal with all sorts of situations on the court over the years including crying. Nadal is a true fighter who rarely gives up on a point, game, or match. The Spaniard has pulled out some incredible wins in spite of anything that might bother him and that includes injuries. His heroics at Roland Garros last year are well-documented. Toni Nadal watched him play in pain many times and he spoke about that in Break Point:
"It's bitter": Davis Cup captain Kohlmann on shock defeat for Zverev and Germany against Switzerland
Germany were dumped out of Davis Cup Qualifying by Stan Wawrinka and Switzerland after a stunning win for Stan the Man to complete a 3-2 triumph. Team captain Michael Kohlmann spoke afterwards and was frustrated saying it wasn't expected but at the same time no player could be blamed for defeat with Alexander Zverev returning to the side for the defeat.
"I didn’t really understand the backlash that it got": Andreescu defends Netflix Break Point series after criticism
Netflix's Break Point didn't gather as much praise as Drive to Survive and Biana Andreescu doesn't understand some of the backlashes the series got. Break point is Netflix's tennis series that was produce in the same manner as Drive to Survive. The F1 show was hugely popular among the fans and brought a lot of people back into racing which is what the hope for Break Point was. A decent series overall, however, it failed to gather as much praise as Drive to Survive despite being done by the same team.
Verdasco reveals son Mateo is obsessed with tennis and compatriot Rafael Nadal: "Repeatadly asked when he could see his friend Rafa"
Fernando Verdasco has a young son named Mateo and he is obssessed with tennis according to his father with Rafael Nadal being his favourite player. Rafael Nadal seems to be the favorite player of tennis offspring with both Djokovic's son and Verdasco's son favoring the Spaniard. Djokovic joked around that he wasn't thrilled by it but Verdasco seems to be more open to it. In a recent chat with a tennis reporter in Dallas he opened up about his son and his Nadal fandom.
“So has anyone shot it down from their backyard yet”: Roddick, Navratilova and Sandgren react to alleged Chinese spy balloon
Former world No. 1 Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick, and fellow American Tennys Sandgren weighed in on the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States. Global repercussion has had the recent information about a Chinese spy balloon that entered the airspace of the North American country and was shot down. Some people linked to the world of tennis have reacted on their social networks about the event that has generated international tension.
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
