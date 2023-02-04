Read full article on original website
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Residents can apply to get one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Trentonian
L.A. PARKER: Could these Tornadoes be the ones to end the drought?
EDISON — Trenton High boys basketball Coach Darryl “Pup” Young wanted no part of the question with a shelf life of six decades. Could this be the season the Tornadoes end a 62-year drought of not winning a NJSIAA state basketball championship, put away the ghosts of 1961 when Coach Fred Price guided Trenton to a 24-0 mark with a terrific tandem of Tal Brody and George Lee?
QB AJ Surace commits to Rutgers
Rutgers has landed an early quarterback commitment in the class of 2024 from AJ Surace of Notre Dame High School (Trenton, N.J.). Surace announced his decision early this afternoon as it gives Rutgers a big boost to this class. Surace was recruited by Rutgers dating back to last year and maintained a relationship even after a change in offensive coordinators. He becomes the third commit in the class of 2024 for the Scarlet Knights as new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroccaa has made an early impression.
Newark, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Newark. The Glen Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on February 06, 2023, 12:45:00. The Bloomfield High School basketball team will have a game with St. Benedict's Prep on February 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
Boys Basketball: Carteret Defeats Piscataway Magnet, 56-42
CARTERET, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 56-42 victory over the Piscataway Magnet School on Saturday. Senior Andre Diaz scored 26 points and passed for two assists for the Ramblers (9-13), who outscored Piscataway Magnet, 21-13, in the second quarter to take a 34-25 halftime lead over Piscataway's Raiders. Junior Tyrece Parrott led Carteret in assists with five, and Parrott and Hezekiah Ragland, also a junor, tied for the team lead in rebounds with five each. Carteret's defense came up with 20 steals. Carteret will play Spotswood in a preliminary round game on Tuesday.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Rutgers
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 66-60 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Q – On the toughness shown by the team throughout... MIKE WOODSON: I mean, tonight was another team effort. I thought everybody...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University
EAST ORANGE, NJ — By Kerry E. Porter. National Signing Day for student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL, which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
Edison, February 07 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
thesetonian.com
FLASH representative wins annual “Ms. Philippines” pageant
Isabella Espana, a junior biology major, took the crown at “Ms. Philippines,” an annual cultural pageant hosted by NJIT and held at the Newark Symphony Hall on Jan. 28. During the pageant, 22 representatives from collegiate Filipino organizations within the New Jersey and New York Metropolitan areas competed for the title of “Ms. Philippines.” The collegians, who must be of Filipino descent, participated in the walk-out, cultural and talent portions in a way that expresses their cultural identities.
First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered
The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
jerseydigs.com
Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark
The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
New Jersey coffee tour: Harper’s Café in West Orange
News 12's Tony Caputo is spilling the beans on the next stop of his coffee tour in West Orange.
Jersey Buzz: Tommy Davidson to bring the laughs to Newark with comic all-stars
In today's Jersey Buzz, comedian Tommy Davidson promotes his Valentine’s All-Star comedy show taking place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday.
Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
hobokengirl.com
28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers’ expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
