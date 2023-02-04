Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco BayThe Lost Anchovy (TLA)
San Francio Needs to Be Affordable in Order to Avoid SegregationAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
calbears.com
No. 20 Cal Plays Miami, N.C. State In Florida
BERKELEY – The 20th-ranked California women's tennis team travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami and No. 10 North Carolina State – in a neutral-site match at Miami – this weekend. The Golden Bears (2-1) face the host Hurricanes (3-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and take on the Wolfpack (4-1) on Sunday at 11/10 a.m. ET at Miami's Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
calbears.com
Cal Downed By Runnin’ Utes On Road
SALT LAKE CITY – Lars Thiemann scored 12 points and Kuany Kuany added 11 but the California men's basketball team came up short in a 61-46 loss to Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Sunday afternoon. The Runnin' Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) opened the second half with...
calbears.com
Bears Participate In Annual Bay Area Media Day
BERKELEY – The California baseball program participated in the 2023 Bay Area College Baseball Media Day virtually Tuesday morning. Representing the Golden Bears were sixth-year head coach Mike Neu, junior pitcher Paulshawn Pasqualotto, and sophomore outfielder Rodney Green Jr. The trio met with local and national media who cover college baseball to preview the upcoming 2023 season which begins Friday, February 17 when Cal takes on Houston.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
Tiger Woods to design first Utah golf course
Tiger Woods is coming to Park City and he's bringing a golf course with him; designing a new 18-hole golf course, his first in Utah and the entire Mountain West.
calbears.com
Volleyball Hires Two Assistant Coaches For 2023 Season
BERKELEY – A new season will mean a new look on the sidelines for the California volleyball team in 2023. Head coach Sam Crosson announced Monday the addition of two new assistant coaches, bringing Savannah Rennie and Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd on board. "I am very excited about the additions...
Tiger Woods reveals new 18-hole course design for Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — The Marcella Club announced a new collaboration with Tiger Woods and his golf course design company, TGR Design®. A new Championship 18-hole golf course will be […]
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
calbears.com
Cal-Pepperdine Women's Tennis Match Postponed
BERKELEY - Sunday's women's tennis match between No. 20 California and eighth-ranked Pepperdine - originally scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex - has been postponed to a date to be announced due to rain. This marks the second straight day that inclement weather wiped out...
calbears.com
Incomparable
Jack Clark Enters His 40th Year As A Legendary Coach Of Rugby And Life. This feature originally appeared in the 2022-23 Winter edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Fall to No. 1 Stanford
STANFORD – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday and hung close into the third quarter, but couldn't get over the hump in a 14-8 defeat to close out the Stanford Invitational. Junior Maryn Dempsey...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
New UWLP study reports positive impact on women who served missions
If you are a woman planning to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Utah Women and Leadership Project reports positive effects.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
Snow is great business for some Utah companies
The latest batch of snow is keeping snow removal companies busy. On Monday, FOX 13 News caught up with Worx Landscaping & Snow Removal, located in South Salt Lake.
upr.org
Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
