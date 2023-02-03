Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
Where to book an unforgettable place to stay in Texas Hill Country
Call a luxury treehouse or a domed yurt home for the weekend.
Saturday Was One For MLF Record Book on Toledo Bend
Turn the clock back to 2015 and 2016 and you'll see that the Louisiana/Texas border lake Toledo Bend Reservoir was named the Best Bass Fishing Lake in America by BassMaster Magazine. It was the first time in history that a single body of water was named the best in the...
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
enchantingtexas.com
Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary
If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
The Daily South
The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside
When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!
Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
newschannel6now.com
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator. For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.
Your photos help show the scope of the historic 2023 Central Texas ice storm
Here's a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Professor's 'plastic roads' designed to put Texas on path to a greener future
ARLINGTON, Texas — A civil engineering professor at the University of Texas at Arlington is using recycled and unrecycled plastic waste products to fill in cracks and reduce rutting in roads. Professor Sahadat Hossain received a nearly $950,000 grant from the Dallas district of TxDOT to implement the “plastic...
Coyote Mating Season in Texas has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
The coyote breeding season peaks in Texas around Valentine’s Day. During this time, they are more active and aggressive, making coyote-human encounters more likely. In addition to hunting for food, they are searching for a mate, and the females are searching for a suitable den.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
utvactionmag.com
TEXAS OUTLAW YOUTH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Texas’ premier UTV racing series is rapidly evolving, and after 2 1/2 years of calling TexPlex Park home, the Texas Outlaw UTV race series moves across the Dallas Metroplex to Oak Hill MX Raceway. The fifth round of the 10-round short-course series would also be the Youth World Championships, which would crown four champions.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
What were the most popular Texas license plate designs in 2022?
Can you guess which license plate designs were the most popular in Texas in 2022?
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
