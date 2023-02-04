ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels.  During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?

With the Super Bowl only a week away, the draft season will soon be in full swing. In USAToday's Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft, they had the Washington Commanders add to their secondary and boost the trenches. Washington currently has the 16th pick in the draft, but Draft Wire...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.

