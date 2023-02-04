Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Doug Williams is so pumped about Patrick Mahomes and the future of Black QBs in the NFL
It’s a big week for NFL history and progress in pro football. Come Sunday and the kickoff of Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a massive moment for the sport and a great sign of how far the game’s most important position has come.
BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL
A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels. During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Entering Free Agency; What's His Price?
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a free agent this spring. How much money will he make on his next contract?
Yardbarker
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Nasty Back-And-Forth Over Kyrie Irving
Things got personal on ‘First Take’ between Smith and Williams.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
Chris Harris officially departs the Commanders
Chris Harris spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders. Last month, Harris departed the Commanders to take a role with the Tennessee Titans as their new passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Or did he?. Harris never officially left Washington, as he held a firm...
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Yardbarker
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
With the Super Bowl only a week away, the draft season will soon be in full swing. In USAToday's Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft, they had the Washington Commanders add to their secondary and boost the trenches. Washington currently has the 16th pick in the draft, but Draft Wire...
Sean Payton Announces Decision On Russell Wilson's Personal Coaches
Sean Payton was introduced as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos on Monday, and he's already established some rule changes from last season. One of which is that quarterback Russell Wilson will no longer be allowed to have his personal coach Jake Heaps in the building. "That's foreign to me," ...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Comments / 0