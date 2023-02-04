Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL
A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels. During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Yardbarker
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Dolphins Running Back Options: a Big Name Like Jacobs or Status Quo?
The Miami Dolphins have three pending free agents at running back, so they have big decisions to make at that position
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
5 moves Colts should make to get back to the playoffs
The season of hope has begun for 30 of the 32 NFL teams as they are turning the page to the 2023 season. The Indianapolis Colts are no different. This is a time that teams can see a regime change in the front office and/or coaching staff that can give them hope that things will be turned around. Maybe their team has plenty of cap space to work with in the upcoming free agency frenzy.
Breaking: Brian Flores Lands Major NFL Job
Brian Flores is set to be the Minnesota Vikings next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Monday afternoon. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He'll look to turn around an abysmal Vikings' ...
Titans Mentioned as Possible Trade Partner With Bears For No. 1 Overall Pick
As rumors start to buzz around the NFL regarding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans may be linked with the Chicago Bears to a potential trade for the first overall selection in April's draft.
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Updated look at Colts' 2023 draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order. The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick,...
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Yardbarker
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
With the Super Bowl only a week away, the draft season will soon be in full swing. In USAToday's Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft, they had the Washington Commanders add to their secondary and boost the trenches. Washington currently has the 16th pick in the draft, but Draft Wire...
Colts on the Move in ESPN's Latest Mock Draft
ESPN is the latest to predict the Indianapolis Colts make a big move in the NFL Draft.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII
The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout shares his emotions of playing in the Super Bowl.
Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide an update on the team's search for a new head coach.
Steelers Losing Brian Flores, New Option at Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers started the week with new developments on both sides of the ball.
