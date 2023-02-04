It’s not always easy choosing the right dogs to bring home as pets… There are a lot of different facts to consider when you’re bringing a new furry member of the family into the house. You may be thinking about things like the dog’s temperament, how much the dog will need to eat, and how much exercise the dog needs. Since you’ll be loving your new pup just like one of your own, you might be hoping that your new pet will get along with other animals, get along with your human children, and live a long, healthy life. To help you with all this, we’ve put together our list of 15 dogs with the shortest life expectancies…

4 DAYS AGO