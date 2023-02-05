ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 54, Leo 44

Austin 70, Trinity Lutheran 45

Batesville 72, Madison 47

Bedford N. Lawrence 79, Evansville Memorial 60

Bloomington Lighthouse 71, Phalen 38

Bloomington South 53, Mitchell 34

Borden 67, Springs Valley 51

Bremen 42, Oregon-Davis 32

Cambridge City 43, Muncie Burris 42

Center Grove 58, Floyd Central 48

Centerville 60, Morristown 21

Chesterton 71, Warsaw 56

Christian Academy 64, Evansville Christian 59

Clinton Central 70, Western Boone 59

Columbus North 55, E. Central 29

Connersville 54, N. Daviess 36

Covenant Christian 50, N. Putnam 35

Crawfordsville 61, Riverton Parke 45

Crothersville 80, Columbus Christian 65

Daleville 67, Seton Catholic 51

Daviess Co., Ky. 65, Ev. Day 60

Decatur Central 67, Southport 60

Delta 57, Mississinewa 34

Dubois 64, N. Knox 26

E. Chicago Central 69, Highland 36

Eastern Hancock 64, Cowan 38

Edinburgh 69, Franklin Co. 59

Evansville Harrison 75, Evansville Central 60

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Crawford Co. 26

Evansville Reitz 58, Vincennes (South Knox— 50

Fountain Central 74, S. Newton 35

Fremont 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 45

Ft. Wayne Snider 93, E. Noble 76

Greenfield 55, Greenwood 39

Greensburg 54, Jac-Cen-Del 40

Greenwood Christian 63, Indian Creek 28

Griffith 46, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38

Hebron 51, N. White 18

Heritage 77, Bluffton 52

Heritage Hills 64, Jasper 61

Indiana Math and Science Academy 85, Eminence 65

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Indpls Park Tudor 50

Indpls N. Central 62, Guerin Catholic 54

Indpls Roncalli 54, Indpls Ritter 44

Indpls Scecina 46, Cascade 44

Indpls Tech 83, Thrival Indy 76

Jay Co. 55, Northeastern 48

Knightstown 63, Indpls Herron 36

Knox 57, Twin Lakes 45

LaPorte 86, Kankakee Valley 58

Lafayette Catholic 59, Lafayette Harrison 53

Lake Central 59, Elkhart 36

Lake Station 72, Washington Twp. 37

Lakeland Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27

Lakewood Park 60, Elkhart Christian 43

Lawrence Central 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45

Lawrence North 83, Ft. Wayne North 61

Lawrenceburg 57, Cin. Mariemont, Ohio 41

Lebanon 78, Speedway 42

Linton 70, White River Valley 37

Madison Shawe 49, Foundation Christian, Ky. 40

Madison-Grant 63, Taylor 59

Muncie Central 61, Ft. Wayne South 47

N. Judson 68, Boone Grove 24

N. Newton 52, River Forest 38

New Albany 64, Columbus East 53

New Haven 55, Huntington North 54

New Prairie 53, Wheeler 30

New Washington 58, Switzerland Co. 50

Northridge 69, Jimtown 40

Norwell 73, Columbia City 43

Pioneer 56, Indiana Deaf 36

Providence 67, Corydon 48

Red Hill, Ill. 55, Union (Dugger) 54

Rensselaer 72, Delphi 42

Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Shelby) 54

Rochester 57, Northfield 41

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 38, S. Adams 31

S. Bend Trinity 66, Hamilton 22

S. Dearborn 65, S. Decatur 55

S. Spencer 61, Perry Central 43

Seeger 75, Frontier 41

Seymour 61, Salem 23

Silver Creek 69, Milan 40

Southwood 69, Northwestern 53

Tecumseh 56, Lanesville 50

Terre Haute North 58, Martinsville 51

Terre Haute South 69, Plainfield 63

Tippecanoe Valley 83, Maconaquah 70

Tipton 65, Eastern (Greentown) 44

Traders Point Christian 58, Christel House Manual 51

Triton 43, Caston 34

Triton Central 77, Oldenburg 41

University 38, Heritage Christian 36

Valparaiso 75, Gary West 54

Victory Christian Academy 90, Hammond Noll 61

Vincennes 64, Shoals 54

W. Lafayette 70, Lafayette Jeff 63

W. Noble 54, LaVille 42

W. Vigo 57, Parke Heritage 53

Waldron 72, Tri 69, OT

Wapahani 100, Union (Modoc) 22

Warren Central 70, Franklin 49

Westview 47, Plymouth 34

Whitko 53, Garrett 44

Winamac 57, Westville 53

Winchester 67, Hamilton Hts. 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

