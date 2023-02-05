Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 54, Leo 44
Austin 70, Trinity Lutheran 45
Batesville 72, Madison 47
Bedford N. Lawrence 79, Evansville Memorial 60
Bloomington Lighthouse 71, Phalen 38
Bloomington South 53, Mitchell 34
Borden 67, Springs Valley 51
Bremen 42, Oregon-Davis 32
Cambridge City 43, Muncie Burris 42
Center Grove 58, Floyd Central 48
Centerville 60, Morristown 21
Chesterton 71, Warsaw 56
Christian Academy 64, Evansville Christian 59
Clinton Central 70, Western Boone 59
Columbus North 55, E. Central 29
Connersville 54, N. Daviess 36
Covenant Christian 50, N. Putnam 35
Crawfordsville 61, Riverton Parke 45
Crothersville 80, Columbus Christian 65
Daleville 67, Seton Catholic 51
Daviess Co., Ky. 65, Ev. Day 60
Decatur Central 67, Southport 60
Delta 57, Mississinewa 34
Dubois 64, N. Knox 26
E. Chicago Central 69, Highland 36
Eastern Hancock 64, Cowan 38
Edinburgh 69, Franklin Co. 59
Evansville Harrison 75, Evansville Central 60
Evansville Mater Dei 62, Crawford Co. 26
Evansville Reitz 58, Vincennes (South Knox— 50
Fountain Central 74, S. Newton 35
Fremont 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 45
Ft. Wayne Snider 93, E. Noble 76
Greenfield 55, Greenwood 39
Greensburg 54, Jac-Cen-Del 40
Greenwood Christian 63, Indian Creek 28
Griffith 46, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38
Hebron 51, N. White 18
Heritage 77, Bluffton 52
Heritage Hills 64, Jasper 61
Indiana Math and Science Academy 85, Eminence 65
Indpls Brebeuf 57, Indpls Park Tudor 50
Indpls N. Central 62, Guerin Catholic 54
Indpls Roncalli 54, Indpls Ritter 44
Indpls Scecina 46, Cascade 44
Indpls Tech 83, Thrival Indy 76
Jay Co. 55, Northeastern 48
Knightstown 63, Indpls Herron 36
Knox 57, Twin Lakes 45
LaPorte 86, Kankakee Valley 58
Lafayette Catholic 59, Lafayette Harrison 53
Lake Central 59, Elkhart 36
Lake Station 72, Washington Twp. 37
Lakeland Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27
Lakewood Park 60, Elkhart Christian 43
Lawrence Central 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45
Lawrence North 83, Ft. Wayne North 61
Lawrenceburg 57, Cin. Mariemont, Ohio 41
Lebanon 78, Speedway 42
Linton 70, White River Valley 37
Madison Shawe 49, Foundation Christian, Ky. 40
Madison-Grant 63, Taylor 59
Muncie Central 61, Ft. Wayne South 47
N. Judson 68, Boone Grove 24
N. Newton 52, River Forest 38
New Albany 64, Columbus East 53
New Haven 55, Huntington North 54
New Prairie 53, Wheeler 30
New Washington 58, Switzerland Co. 50
Northridge 69, Jimtown 40
Norwell 73, Columbia City 43
Pioneer 56, Indiana Deaf 36
Providence 67, Corydon 48
Red Hill, Ill. 55, Union (Dugger) 54
Rensselaer 72, Delphi 42
Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Shelby) 54
Rochester 57, Northfield 41
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 38, S. Adams 31
S. Bend Trinity 66, Hamilton 22
S. Dearborn 65, S. Decatur 55
S. Spencer 61, Perry Central 43
Seeger 75, Frontier 41
Seymour 61, Salem 23
Silver Creek 69, Milan 40
Southwood 69, Northwestern 53
Tecumseh 56, Lanesville 50
Terre Haute North 58, Martinsville 51
Terre Haute South 69, Plainfield 63
Tippecanoe Valley 83, Maconaquah 70
Tipton 65, Eastern (Greentown) 44
Traders Point Christian 58, Christel House Manual 51
Triton 43, Caston 34
Triton Central 77, Oldenburg 41
University 38, Heritage Christian 36
Valparaiso 75, Gary West 54
Victory Christian Academy 90, Hammond Noll 61
Vincennes 64, Shoals 54
W. Lafayette 70, Lafayette Jeff 63
W. Noble 54, LaVille 42
W. Vigo 57, Parke Heritage 53
Waldron 72, Tri 69, OT
Wapahani 100, Union (Modoc) 22
Warren Central 70, Franklin 49
Westview 47, Plymouth 34
Whitko 53, Garrett 44
Winamac 57, Westville 53
Winchester 67, Hamilton Hts. 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
