Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 84, College Achieve Paterson 58
Arts 55, Newark East Side 45
Atlantic Tech 81, Manchester 64
Barnegat 65, Absegami 45
Becton 57, Secaucus 49
Bergen Catholic 72, Saddle River Day 41
Bergenfield 58, Waldwick 53
Bernards 76, Newark Academy 55
Bogota 55, Ridgefield Park 54
Camden Catholic 62, Pemberton 45
Camden Eastside 63, Egg Harbor 60
Carteret 56, Piscataway Tech 42
Cedar Creek 54, Raritan 51
Chatham 70, Jefferson 56
Cherokee 50, Holy Spirit 35
Cherry Hill West 53, Washington Township 52
Clearview Regional 59, KIPP Cooper Norcross 57
Cliffside Park 60, Bard 50
Colts Neck 40, Hillside 39
Columbia 52, Caldwell 49
Cumberland Regional 83, Salem County Vo-Tech 53
Delbarton 53, Morris Hills 37
Delsea 55, Wildwood 45
Demarest 49, Fort Lee 37
Don Bosco Prep 86, Pascack Valley 37
Dumont 55, Verona 36
East Brunswick 92, Perth Amboy Tech 32
Elizabeth 69, St. Joseph-Hammonton 35
Ewing 55, Colonia 43
Ferris 55, BelovED Charter 43
Freehold 57, Pinelands Regional 35
Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 41
Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Linden 46
Glassboro 58, Florence 46
Hackensack 34, Mahwah 31
Hackettstown 70, South Hunterdon 52
Haddonfield 37, Moorestown 31
Hammonton 49, Howell 46
Henry Hudson 58, Paterson Charter 43
Hillsborough 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 43
Hoboken 59, Dickinson 58
Immaculata 75, Bound Brook 53
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 72, East Orange 54
Iselin Kennedy 61, Highland Park 58
Lenape Valley 46, Roxbury 43
Life Center Academy 81, Mastery Charter 51
Livingston 46, Mount Olive 35
Lower Cape May Regional 55, Ocean Township 36
Mainland Regional 44, Southern 39
McNair 56, Memorial 47
Metuchen 47, South Amboy 45
Middlesex 84, Somerset Tech 37
Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59
Montgomery 57, Lawrence 43
North Hunterdon 49, Phillipsburg 37
North Plainfield 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 63
Nottingham 73, Burlington Township 71
Ocean City 63, Cape May Tech 27
Palisades Park 42, Koinonia Academy 38
Palmyra 77, Riverside 72
Paramus 56, Emerson 36
Pascack Hills 58, Glen Rock 54
Passaic 54, Wayne Hills 45
Passaic Charter 55, Hasbrouck Heights 35
Passaic Tech 71, Lakeland 50
Paterson Kennedy 68, Hawthorne Christian 46
Patrick School 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Paul VI 68, Middle Township 50
Perth Amboy 63, Rahway 51
Piscataway 68, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 57
Ramapo 47, Ramsey 41
Ranney 59, Brick Memorial 45
Red Bank Catholic 53, Millville 52
Ridge 66, South River 53
Robbinsville 64, Snyder 60
Roselle Park 51, Kearny 39
Rumson-Fair Haven 93, Donovan Catholic 58
Sayreville 73, East Brunswick Magnet 50
Seton Hall Prep 78, Irvington 44
Shore Regional 57, Asbury Park 40
South Plainfield 66, Oratory Catholic 60
Sparta 58, Delaware Valley Regional 49
St. Augustine 66, Salem 49
St. Joseph-Montvale 76, Teaneck 65
St. Rose 59, Christian Brothers 51
Sterling 57, Winslow 47
Tenafly 54, Dwight-Morrow 46
Timothy Christian 70, Dunellen 31
Triton 87, Bridgeton 60
Union 71, West Caldwell Tech 68
Union Catholic 76, Newark Lab 56
Veritas Christian Academy 49, North Warren 45
Vernon 50, Hunterdon Central 49
Wallkill Valley 54, Kittatinny 47
Warren Hills 63, Newton 45
Watchung Hills 55, North Bergen 38
Weequahic 55, Cedar Grove 53
West Milford 55, Westwood 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0