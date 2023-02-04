ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 84, College Achieve Paterson 58

Arts 55, Newark East Side 45

Atlantic Tech 81, Manchester 64

Barnegat 65, Absegami 45

Becton 57, Secaucus 49

Bergen Catholic 72, Saddle River Day 41

Bergenfield 58, Waldwick 53

Bernards 76, Newark Academy 55

Bogota 55, Ridgefield Park 54

Camden Catholic 62, Pemberton 45

Camden Eastside 63, Egg Harbor 60

Carteret 56, Piscataway Tech 42

Cedar Creek 54, Raritan 51

Chatham 70, Jefferson 56

Cherokee 50, Holy Spirit 35

Cherry Hill West 53, Washington Township 52

Clearview Regional 59, KIPP Cooper Norcross 57

Cliffside Park 60, Bard 50

Colts Neck 40, Hillside 39

Columbia 52, Caldwell 49

Cumberland Regional 83, Salem County Vo-Tech 53

Delbarton 53, Morris Hills 37

Delsea 55, Wildwood 45

Demarest 49, Fort Lee 37

Don Bosco Prep 86, Pascack Valley 37

Dumont 55, Verona 36

East Brunswick 92, Perth Amboy Tech 32

Elizabeth 69, St. Joseph-Hammonton 35

Ewing 55, Colonia 43

Ferris 55, BelovED Charter 43

Freehold 57, Pinelands Regional 35

Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 41

Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Linden 46

Glassboro 58, Florence 46

Hackensack 34, Mahwah 31

Hackettstown 70, South Hunterdon 52

Haddonfield 37, Moorestown 31

Hammonton 49, Howell 46

Henry Hudson 58, Paterson Charter 43

Hillsborough 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 43

Hoboken 59, Dickinson 58

Immaculata 75, Bound Brook 53

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 72, East Orange 54

Iselin Kennedy 61, Highland Park 58

Lenape Valley 46, Roxbury 43

Life Center Academy 81, Mastery Charter 51

Livingston 46, Mount Olive 35

Lower Cape May Regional 55, Ocean Township 36

Mainland Regional 44, Southern 39

McNair 56, Memorial 47

Metuchen 47, South Amboy 45

Middlesex 84, Somerset Tech 37

Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59

Montgomery 57, Lawrence 43

North Hunterdon 49, Phillipsburg 37

North Plainfield 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 63

Nottingham 73, Burlington Township 71

Ocean City 63, Cape May Tech 27

Palisades Park 42, Koinonia Academy 38

Palmyra 77, Riverside 72

Paramus 56, Emerson 36

Pascack Hills 58, Glen Rock 54

Passaic 54, Wayne Hills 45

Passaic Charter 55, Hasbrouck Heights 35

Passaic Tech 71, Lakeland 50

Paterson Kennedy 68, Hawthorne Christian 46

Patrick School 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

Paul VI 68, Middle Township 50

Perth Amboy 63, Rahway 51

Piscataway 68, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 57

Ramapo 47, Ramsey 41

Ranney 59, Brick Memorial 45

Red Bank Catholic 53, Millville 52

Ridge 66, South River 53

Robbinsville 64, Snyder 60

Roselle Park 51, Kearny 39

Rumson-Fair Haven 93, Donovan Catholic 58

Sayreville 73, East Brunswick Magnet 50

Seton Hall Prep 78, Irvington 44

Shore Regional 57, Asbury Park 40

South Plainfield 66, Oratory Catholic 60

Sparta 58, Delaware Valley Regional 49

St. Augustine 66, Salem 49

St. Joseph-Montvale 76, Teaneck 65

St. Rose 59, Christian Brothers 51

Sterling 57, Winslow 47

Tenafly 54, Dwight-Morrow 46

Timothy Christian 70, Dunellen 31

Triton 87, Bridgeton 60

Union 71, West Caldwell Tech 68

Union Catholic 76, Newark Lab 56

Veritas Christian Academy 49, North Warren 45

Vernon 50, Hunterdon Central 49

Wallkill Valley 54, Kittatinny 47

Warren Hills 63, Newton 45

Watchung Hills 55, North Bergen 38

Weequahic 55, Cedar Grove 53

West Milford 55, Westwood 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

