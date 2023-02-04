Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 46, Manchester 23
Bayonne 76, Immaculata 48
Carteret 46, Sayreville 33
Cedar Creek 52, Pinelands Regional 31
Chatham 52, Hanover Park 23
Cherokee 55, Clearview Regional 28
Cherry Hill West 41, Washington Township 29
Colts Neck 30, Robbinsville 28
Columbia 46, Newark Academy 42
Cresskill 48, Ridgefield Park 33
Donovan Catholic 45, Middletown North 33
Dover 33, Arts 12
Dunellen 49, Woodbridge Academy 23
East Brunswick 73, Middlesex 49
Egg Harbor 34, Red Bank Regional 30
Franklin 45, Mt. St. Mary 44
Haddon Township 33, Palmyra 18
Haddonfield 38, Seneca 20
Hamilton West 35, Lawrence 29
Henry Hudson 40, Freehold 35
High Point 34, Parsippany Hills 22
Highland 41, Eastern 24
Highland Park 47, Mother Seton 8
Hillsborough 87, Pemberton 52
Holmdel 50, Notre Dame 41
Holy Cross Prep 40, Medford Tech 35
Holy Spirit 54, Southern 33
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Glen Ridge 32
Immaculate Heart 53, Holy Angels 38
Iselin Kennedy 47, New Brunswick 31
J.P. Stevens 77, Timothy Christian 15
Jackson Memorial 65, Ranney 58
Jonathan Dayton 52, North Plainfield 50
Kittatinny 30, Parsippany 21
LEAP Academy 37, Camden Eastside 26
Lakeland 56, DePaul Catholic 29
Leonia 50, Butler 16
Long Branch 54, Freehold Township 51
Mainland Regional 42, Toms River East 27
Manville 33, Keyport 26
Maple Shade 54, Pitman 30
Marlboro 39, Monroe 31
Mendham 55, Cranford 44
Metuchen 50, South Amboy 19
Montclair 53, Newark Collegiate 40
Montville 41, Jefferson 21
Morris Catholic 94, Pequannock 41
Mount Olive 41, Newton 34
Mountain Lakes 39, St. Elizabeth 28
Newark Lab 52, American History 32
Ocean Township 50, Hightstown 43
Our Lady of Mercy 54, Gloucester Tech 17
Paramus 48, Park Ridge 44
Paramus Catholic 58, Dumont 45
Pascack Valley 41, Mahwah 18
Passaic Charter 53, Paterson Kennedy 43
Passaic Tech 44, Passaic 32
Passaic Valley 51, Pompton Lakes 27
Pennington 61, Stuart Country Day 34
Pennsville Memorial 39, Lower Cape May Regional 33
Perth Amboy 83, Piscataway Tech 27
Perth Amboy Tech 44, Somerset Tech 38
Phillipsburg 32, Hackettstown 28
Piscataway 56, Bridgewater-Raritan 32
Pope John XXIII 59, North Hunterdon 27
Princeton 54, Spotswood 26
Ramsey 52, Ridgewood 36
Roxbury 30, Boonton 25
Saddle River Day 77, Tenafly 61
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, South Plainfield 33
Secaucus 63, Roselle Catholic 48
Shore Regional 52, South Hunterdon 33
South River 52, East Brunswick Magnet 28
Sparta 41, Hunterdon Central 32
St. Dominic 44, Memorial 37
St. Joseph-Hammonton 35, Sussex Tech 23
St. Rose 48, Trinity Hall 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Wall 48
Sterling 37, Gloucester Catholic 25
Trenton Catholic 50, Timber Creek 40
University 68, Newark Central 31
Voorhees 52, Warren Hills 48
Wayne Hills 45, Westwood 31
West Orange 54, West Essex 35
Westfield 60, Gill St. Bernard’s 50
Wildwood 67, Millville 31
Wildwood Catholic 56, Lacey 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
