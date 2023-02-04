ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 46, Manchester 23

Bayonne 76, Immaculata 48

Carteret 46, Sayreville 33

Cedar Creek 52, Pinelands Regional 31

Chatham 52, Hanover Park 23

Cherokee 55, Clearview Regional 28

Cherry Hill West 41, Washington Township 29

Colts Neck 30, Robbinsville 28

Columbia 46, Newark Academy 42

Cresskill 48, Ridgefield Park 33

Donovan Catholic 45, Middletown North 33

Dover 33, Arts 12

Dunellen 49, Woodbridge Academy 23

East Brunswick 73, Middlesex 49

Egg Harbor 34, Red Bank Regional 30

Franklin 45, Mt. St. Mary 44

Haddon Township 33, Palmyra 18

Haddonfield 38, Seneca 20

Hamilton West 35, Lawrence 29

Henry Hudson 40, Freehold 35

High Point 34, Parsippany Hills 22

Highland 41, Eastern 24

Highland Park 47, Mother Seton 8

Hillsborough 87, Pemberton 52

Holmdel 50, Notre Dame 41

Holy Cross Prep 40, Medford Tech 35

Holy Spirit 54, Southern 33

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Glen Ridge 32

Immaculate Heart 53, Holy Angels 38

Iselin Kennedy 47, New Brunswick 31

J.P. Stevens 77, Timothy Christian 15

Jackson Memorial 65, Ranney 58

Jonathan Dayton 52, North Plainfield 50

Kittatinny 30, Parsippany 21

LEAP Academy 37, Camden Eastside 26

Lakeland 56, DePaul Catholic 29

Leonia 50, Butler 16

Long Branch 54, Freehold Township 51

Mainland Regional 42, Toms River East 27

Manville 33, Keyport 26

Maple Shade 54, Pitman 30

Marlboro 39, Monroe 31

Mendham 55, Cranford 44

Metuchen 50, South Amboy 19

Montclair 53, Newark Collegiate 40

Montville 41, Jefferson 21

Morris Catholic 94, Pequannock 41

Mount Olive 41, Newton 34

Mountain Lakes 39, St. Elizabeth 28

Newark Lab 52, American History 32

Ocean Township 50, Hightstown 43

Our Lady of Mercy 54, Gloucester Tech 17

Paramus 48, Park Ridge 44

Paramus Catholic 58, Dumont 45

Pascack Valley 41, Mahwah 18

Passaic Charter 53, Paterson Kennedy 43

Passaic Tech 44, Passaic 32

Passaic Valley 51, Pompton Lakes 27

Pennington 61, Stuart Country Day 34

Pennsville Memorial 39, Lower Cape May Regional 33

Perth Amboy 83, Piscataway Tech 27

Perth Amboy Tech 44, Somerset Tech 38

Phillipsburg 32, Hackettstown 28

Piscataway 56, Bridgewater-Raritan 32

Pope John XXIII 59, North Hunterdon 27

Princeton 54, Spotswood 26

Ramsey 52, Ridgewood 36

Roxbury 30, Boonton 25

Saddle River Day 77, Tenafly 61

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, South Plainfield 33

Secaucus 63, Roselle Catholic 48

Shore Regional 52, South Hunterdon 33

South River 52, East Brunswick Magnet 28

Sparta 41, Hunterdon Central 32

St. Dominic 44, Memorial 37

St. Joseph-Hammonton 35, Sussex Tech 23

St. Rose 48, Trinity Hall 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Wall 48

Sterling 37, Gloucester Catholic 25

Trenton Catholic 50, Timber Creek 40

University 68, Newark Central 31

Voorhees 52, Warren Hills 48

Wayne Hills 45, Westwood 31

West Orange 54, West Essex 35

Westfield 60, Gill St. Bernard’s 50

Wildwood 67, Millville 31

Wildwood Catholic 56, Lacey 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

