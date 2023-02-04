ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, FL

Giant panda named Le Le dies after 20 years at Memphis Zoo

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHG2r_0kcmOeJT00

Giant panda Le Le has died, the Memphis Zoo announced Friday.

The panda, born July 18, 1998, died Wednesday, zoo spokesperson Rebecca Winchester said in an email. His cause of death has yet to be determined as a medical investigation is pending, the zoo said.

"Le Le's name translates to 'happy happy,' and his name perfectly reflected his personality," the zoo said in a statement. "Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years."

Le Le's peaceful death as he slept was "sudden and unexpected" with no indication that he was sick, zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson said at a news conference Friday. Nothing in video footage from the days leading up to Le Le's death indicated that there was anything wrong with him, he said.

Le Le had been at the zoo since 2003 and was expected to return to China soon with female panda Ya Ya as a loan agreement ended with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

Advocacy groups In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices raised concerns about the pandas' conditions in the past and applauded the animals' planned return to China. In recent days, Panda Voices members watching the panda cam saw Le Le collapse and when they tried to get information about his condition, they were told there were no known health issues, according to Tom Clemenson, the group's U.S. spokesman.

"We are absolutely devastated," Clemenson said. "Our fight continues. We will investigate as best we can."

When asked about these allegations, Thompson, who referred to Le Le and Ya Ya as "two of the most spoiled animals on the planet," said the groups had made false accusations over the years. Days before the panda's death, there were a couple of hours when he was not eating well, perhaps due to a stomach upset, but it didn't continue and he was "completely normal" a short time after, Senior Veterinarian Felicia Knightly said. Experts from the U.S. and China will complete a post-mortem examination, she said.

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
New York Post

Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake

A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
The Independent

‘Are you stupid?’: Tourist attacked after climbing steps of forbidden pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist who attempted to climb a Mayan temple in Mexico was hit on the head with a stick by a bystander and berated by another before eventually being detained.It is forbidden to climb the stairs of the pyramid of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, located at the site of an ancient city called Chichen Itza that falls under the Tinum Municipality in the Yucatán state.A video that went viral on Twitter showed the tourist being taken away from the Mexican landmark by two officials and beaten with a stick by an onlooker at the base of...
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy