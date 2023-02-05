ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The US Shot Down The Chinese Spy Balloon And The Memes Are Gold

By Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qA7I_0kcm3JpE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xQQM_0kcm3JpE00

A Chinese "high-altitude surveillance balloon" floats above Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 4, 2023.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A US military fighter aircraft shot down the Chinese spy balloon that had been floating across the country's airspace Saturday as it moved beyond the shores of South Carolina and over the Atlantic Ocean.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed the military downed the balloon at the direction of President Joe Biden, saying in a statement that the government believes the device was being used by the People's Republic of China "in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States."

Austin said military officials determined that shooting it down over land "posed an undue risk" to Americans and instead made plans to bring it down safely over territorial waters.

The balloon, which US officials described as a "high-altitude surveillance balloon," entered the continental airspace on Tuesday near Idaho before drifting over Montana. Chinese officials claimed that the balloon was a civilian airship with "mainly meteorological purposes" and said it ended up over the US by accident. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials were "confident" that wasn't the case.

In a Friday call with a top Chinese foreign affairs official, Blinken said he "made clear that the presence of this surveillance balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law."

It's still unclear what the spy balloon may have learned while traveling across the country. (Officials are continuing to investigate the vessel and retrieve its debris.) But after days of breathless coverage of its intrusion into American airspace — and discourse — people on Twitter couldn't help but crack some jokes about its demise.

That balloon was my best friend and you killed it!

@HooperHairPuff 08:20 PM - 04 Feb 2023

guys I get it, they shot the balloon down but you CANNOT do this to me until there's news of another movie

@megschuster 08:16 PM - 04 Feb 2023

The military just shot down my gender reveal balloon, wtf?

@KevinSussman 07:59 PM - 04 Feb 2023

BREAKING: authorities now confirm that what we thought was a spy balloon was actually Grizabella on her way to the Heaviside Layer

@TomZohar 08:47 PM - 04 Feb 2023

Hey, did anyone lose a big white balloon? #ChineseSpyBalloon #myrtlebeach

@MyMyrtleBeach 08:55 PM - 04 Feb 2023

The presence of the big white vessel, which was described by officials to be about three buses wide , caused many to wonder why the Chinese government needed to send one at all. Aren't they already surveilling us on that app where grown adults film themselves lip-syncing to Mickey Mouse theme songs?

They don't need a spy balloon. They have TikTok. . .

@GenesisElijah 09:09 PM - 04 Feb 2023

There must be a higher-tech and more subtle way to do this, right?

It does sound a little strange that the Chinese are using a balloon to spy on us. It’s 2023 not 1923.

@HalforNY__ 08:16 PM - 04 Feb 2023

I mean, what was inside that thing??

oh my god it was the balloon carrying the wizard of oz

@profmusgrave 07:59 PM - 04 Feb 2023

The US has shot down the Chinese spy balloon but, as always, it was filled with licorice, Gummi bears and other stuff nobody wants, and not enough KitKats

@PaulRudnickNY 08:42 PM - 04 Feb 2023

Before the balloon was destroyed, some offered suggestions on how we could repurpose it.

CAPTURE THE SPY BALLOON AND MAKE IT THE TRIBUTE IN THE MACY'S DAY PARADE

@AlexThomas 07:06 PM - 03 Feb 2023

And despite its short-lived run, people felt compelled to memorialize the spy balloon's life with fan edits and tributes.

Personally, right now, I think the Chinese spy balloon is very down to earth.

@Svengoolie 09:13 PM - 04 Feb 2023

BREAKING: The US government has neutralized the threats posed by the Chinese spy balloon.Below the official timeline and corresponding map.

@wallstreetbets 08:20 PM - 04 Feb 2023

Liza Minnelli has outlived the Chinese spy balloon. The United States shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean.

@LiZaOutlives 08:07 PM - 04 Feb 2023

RIP Chinese Balloon 💔😭 You’ll be missed

@671JH 08:48 PM - 04 Feb 2023

More on internet culture

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
gcaptain.com

U.S. Military Recovers Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina

U.S. Navy sailors specializing in Explosive Ordnance Disposal have recovered the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The U.S. military worked to collect the remnants of the high-altitude surveillance balloon on Monday after it was shot down by an F-22 fighter over the weekend. Rough seas initially thwarted debris collection.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC News

China says it reserves right to respond to downing of surveillance balloon

The balloon's flight over the U.S. added tension to the U.S.-China relationship. A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used...
MONTANA STATE
BBC

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Daily Beast

China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam. Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.
MONTANA STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy