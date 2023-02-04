Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
SkySports
West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL front-runners Chelsea in title race
Arsenal were made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets as they were held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts. Jonas Eidevall's side caused a...
SkySports
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs defeat champions
Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to Manchester City's title-defence with a 1-0 win in a frantic encounter. Kane punished Rodri's error in possession on the edge of his own box by scoring his 267th goal in Spurs colours...
SkySports
SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Spartans win; Hearts draw at Motherwell
It remains all to play for in the Scottish Women's Premier League title race as leaders Glasgow City, second-place Celtic and champions Rangers all won. Glasgow City returned to goalscoring ways with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Partick Thistle, maintaining their three-point advantage at the top. Defender Claire Walsh opened...
SkySports
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
SkySports
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City to fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City will fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. West Ham manager David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will command a British transfer record if he ever leaves the London Stadium. Transfer...
SkySports
Man City Premier League charges explained: What are they? What could punishment be? What's the timescale?
Manchester City have been charged with alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League - but what are they? How serious are the charges? And how long will this process take? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains... What are the charges?. Manchester City have been charged with...
SkySports
Everton: What will it take for Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board to return to Goodison Park?
Everton supporters demonstrated an ability to demand change off the field while giving their full support to their new manager and players on it during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal. The support in the stadium was vociferous and effective, Goodison was the proverbial 'bear pit', but once again a row...
SkySports
Harry Kane says becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer is 'magical'; Heung-Min Son backs forward to beat Premier League record
Harry Kane told Sky Sports it was "magical" to become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, while Heung-Min Son backed him to break the Premier League record too. Kane's match-winning strike to beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his 267th for the club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which had stood unmatched for more than 50 years.
SkySports
The Sean Dyche effect: Everton feel immediate benefits in win over Arsenal as new manager makes his mark
A classic case of new manager bounce? "Yes," said Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Everton. "But that shouldn't take credit away from Sean and the team. It's one thing to say it and another thing to do it, and they did it today." The Arsenal boss...
SkySports
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan: Shaun Maloney picks up point in first Latics game
Shaun Maloney picked up a point in his first game in charge of Wigan, as they held Blackburn to a goalless draw at Ewood Park. The Latics missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, but it was a positive enough start for Maloney - the former Latics player who became their third permanent manager of the season last week after Kolo Toure was sacked.
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey is on cloud nine following victory in Belfast but he also has Wembley on his mind
Dobey - making his full-time debut in the Premier League - defeated Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and favourite Michael van Gerwen to make the perfect start to this year's roadshow at the SSE Arena. The Bedlington thrower enjoyed a whirlwind week, celebrating his first televised title at last weekend's Masters,...
SkySports
Leeds notebook: Andoni Iraola, Carlos Corberan, Ange Postecoglu - what's next at Elland Road?
Leeds are considering Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou along with other candidates to replace Jesse Marsch as head coach. Here Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton reflects on what's next for Leeds, Marsch's time in charge at Elland Road, what went...
SkySports
Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke
Ask Hannibal Mejbri to name his favourite game since joining Birmingham City and he does not hesitate with his reply. "Stoke," he tells Sky Sports. "I liked that game." His team won 2-1 there in November but it was a symbolic day for him personally. "I did not know this...
SkySports
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?
"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
SkySports
Steven Hammell: Motherwell need to give manager time, says Mark Wilson
Former Scottish Premiership defender Mark Wilson believes it would be wrong for Motherwell to sack Steven Hammell before giving his January signings a chance. The Fir Park side sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership after losing 3-1 at Aberdeen on Saturday as the Dons claimed their first victory under caretaker boss Barry Robson.
SkySports
Gary Neville Podcast: Liverpool need to wake themselves up, but Man Utd look happy again
Liverpool need to wake themselves up after a slump in form, Sky Sports' Gary Neville said on the latest Gary Neville Podcast, while Manchester United look happy on the pitch again. Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday in another worrying performance for the Reds....
SkySports
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds United's decision to sack Jesse Marsch with two games vs Man Utd coming up
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds' decision to sack boss Jesse Marsch with two games in four days coming up against Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Marsch was sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job on Monday. He was dismissed with the club only...
SkySports
Man Utd targeted by Qatari takeover hopefuls with Erik ten Hag promised transfer backing - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers... Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top, Sportsmail can reveal. Everton head coach Sean Dyche will scoop...
