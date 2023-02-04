Shaun Maloney picked up a point in his first game in charge of Wigan, as they held Blackburn to a goalless draw at Ewood Park. The Latics missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, but it was a positive enough start for Maloney - the former Latics player who became their third permanent manager of the season last week after Kolo Toure was sacked.

1 DAY AGO