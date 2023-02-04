ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Harry Kane says becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer is 'magical'; Heung-Min Son backs forward to beat Premier League record

Harry Kane told Sky Sports it was "magical" to become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, while Heung-Min Son backed him to break the Premier League record too. Kane's match-winning strike to beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his 267th for the club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which had stood unmatched for more than 50 years.
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan: Shaun Maloney picks up point in first Latics game

Shaun Maloney picked up a point in his first game in charge of Wigan, as they held Blackburn to a goalless draw at Ewood Park. The Latics missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, but it was a positive enough start for Maloney - the former Latics player who became their third permanent manager of the season last week after Kolo Toure was sacked.
SkySports

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?

"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
SkySports

Steven Hammell: Motherwell need to give manager time, says Mark Wilson

Former Scottish Premiership defender Mark Wilson believes it would be wrong for Motherwell to sack Steven Hammell before giving his January signings a chance. The Fir Park side sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership after losing 3-1 at Aberdeen on Saturday as the Dons claimed their first victory under caretaker boss Barry Robson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy