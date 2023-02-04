Leicester City Women 0-2 Manchester City Women: Bunny Shaw, Chloe Kelly help Gareth Taylor's side overtake Arsenal in WSL table

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
SkySports
West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL front-runners Chelsea in title race
Arsenal were made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets as they were held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts. Jonas Eidevall's side caused a...
SkySports
Erling Haaland might have joined wrong club in Man City, says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher questioned whether Erling Haaland has joined the wrong club in Manchester City as their style does not play to his strengths. Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to City's title defence with a 1-0 win. It was...
SkySports
England Women: Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Lionesses squad for Arnold Clark Cup
Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Sarina Wiegman's 26-player England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup, but there is no place for Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs or Tottenham's Bethany England. Williamson and Kirby are back in the Lionesses camp after missing out on the last squad through...
SkySports
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs defeat champions
Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to Manchester City's title-defence with a 1-0 win in a frantic encounter. Kane punished Rodri's error in possession on the edge of his own box by scoring his 267th goal in Spurs colours...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Brennan Johnson's volley boosts hosts' survival hopes as Jesse Marsch's side go seven without a win
Brennan Johnson’s stunning first-half strike moved Nottingham Forest six points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds – who are now seven league games without a win under Jesse Marsch. Johnson's brilliant volley on 14 minutes came against the run of play as Leeds...
SkySports
Man City Premier League charges explained: What are they? What could punishment be? What's the timescale?
Manchester City have been charged with alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League - but what are they? How serious are the charges? And how long will this process take? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains... What are the charges?. Manchester City have been charged with...
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Licking his wounds from the latest embarrassing away defeat, 3-0 at Wolves, Juergen Klopp has a daunting run of games to try to turn around Liverpool's collapsing season.
SkySports
Man City charged by Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules
Manchester City say they are "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules. The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith"...
SkySports
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
SkySports
David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
SkySports
Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke
Ask Hannibal Mejbri to name his favourite game since joining Birmingham City and he does not hesitate with his reply. "Stoke," he tells Sky Sports. "I liked that game." His team won 2-1 there in November but it was a symbolic day for him personally. "I did not know this...
SkySports
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey is on cloud nine following victory in Belfast but he also has Wembley on his mind
Dobey - making his full-time debut in the Premier League - defeated Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and favourite Michael van Gerwen to make the perfect start to this year's roadshow at the SSE Arena. The Bedlington thrower enjoyed a whirlwind week, celebrating his first televised title at last weekend's Masters,...
Why are Manchester United playing Leeds United in back-to-back Premier League games?
The two rivals are due to play each other twice in the league this week, just four days apart
SkySports
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?
"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
SkySports
FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time. The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.
SkySports
Everton: What will it take for Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board to return to Goodison Park?
Everton supporters demonstrated an ability to demand change off the field while giving their full support to their new manager and players on it during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal. The support in the stadium was vociferous and effective, Goodison was the proverbial 'bear pit', but once again a row...
