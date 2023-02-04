ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Brutal cold seizes northeast U.S., shattering record lows

By Joseph Ax
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWOgj_0kcllv2W00

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A dangerous combination of record-setting cold temperatures and powerful winds buffeted the northeastern United States on Saturday, creating life-threatening conditions and causing the death of an infant in Massachusetts.

New Hampshire's Mount Washington overnight recorded a wind chill – a measure of how the combined effect of air and wind feels to the skin – of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (-78°Celsius), which appeared to be the lowest ever in the United States. The air temperature at the peak reached minus 47 degrees F (-44 C), with winds gusting near 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour), according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

The high winds brought a tree down onto a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, the Hampden district attorney said in a statement, crushing the vehicle and killing an infant passenger. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

In Boston, where officials closed down the public school system on Friday due to the impending freeze, the low temperature hit minus 10 degrees F (-23 C), shattering the day's record set more than a century ago, the NWS said. In Providence, Rhode Island, the mercury dropped to minus 9 degrees F (-23 C), well below the previous all-time low of minus 2 degrees F (-19 C), set in 1918.

The arctic blast flowing into the United States from eastern Canada brought record lows to Albany, New York; Augusta, Maine; Rochester, New York; and Worcester, Massachusetts, among other places, the NWS said.

The NWS office in Caribou, Maine, said it had gotten reports of "frostquakes" - tremors that feel like earthquakes but are caused by the soil cracking suddenly in the cold - as well as trees splitting open, likely due to sap freezing inside the trunks.

Several cities took emergency measures to aid residents, including opening warming centers and conducting outreach to ensure homeless people were sheltered from the brutal cold.

In Boston, Pine Street Inn, the largest provider of homeless services in New England, doubled the number of vans canvassing the city's streets on Friday and Saturday, said Barbara Trevisan, a spokeswoman.

"They started going out early this week to warn people that the weather was going to be very extreme," she said. "The goal last night was just to keep people alive and safe."

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey ordered South Station, the city's main rail terminal, to remain open overnight to serve as an emergency shelter. About 50 to 60 homeless people stayed in the station overnight, Trevisan estimated.

Many ski areas limited operations due to the temperatures. Jay Peak, a ski mountain in northern Vermont near the Canadian border, closed down entirely on Friday and Saturday, citing the danger to staff and skiers.

The frigid weather was expected to be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to be significantly higher on Sunday. The high temperature in Boston on Sunday will approach 47 degrees F (8.3 C), the NWS said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Most Disastrous Battles in US History

One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Beast

Thousands Feared Dead in Massive Overnight Earthquake

A massive magnitude-7.8 earthquake and a string of aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 7.5, may have killed thousands of people and caused catastrophic damage when the first tremor struck in the dead of night in south-east Turkey and Syria early Monday. Over 2,300 people have already been confirmed dead, according to the Associated Press. Thousands more were injured, and hundreds feared trapped under rubble, and the toll will likely continue to rise. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the death toll had a 20 percent chance of climbing past 10,000.
102.5 The Bone

New winter storm brings heavy snow and rain to West Coast, East Coast warms up

A new winter storm is brought heavy rain and snow along the West Coast over the weekend. A foot of snow fell in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, with nine inches reported further south at Mammoth Mountain in California, with snow steadily falling on Sunday afternoon, according to meteorologists. As for rain, about half an inch fell in San Francisco. Heavy snow will continue over mountain ranges in the West.
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Winter Storm ‘Barbara’ on the Way to Israel

Residents of the Jewish State are bracing for the blustery winter storm ‘Barbara’ that is making its way across the eastern Mediterranean from Greece towards Israel. Barbara was formed as the result of a high pressure front over Europe that extended from northwestern Africa to Scandinavia, combined with low pressure in the east and southeastern sections of Europe.
Lootpress

Tough winter weather still may lie ahead on the calendar

As you may recall, a day or two ago we talked about the weather signs and some old folk sayings. Well, we got several e-mails from readers who chimed in with their own favorite family weather predictions. One even went so far as to forecast a tough winter for us here in the Southern reaches of the Mountain State.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

20 States With the Highest Risk of Flooding

Floods are the most common of all weather-related natural disasters in the U.S., and they kill more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, or lightning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Though floods can happen almost anywhere, most commonly they occur along coastlines and rivers – and the risk of both types is […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy